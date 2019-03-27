English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Hammer Canada 7-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah
Continuing its winning run, the Indian men's hockey team hammered Canada 7-3 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Wednesday to move one step closer for a place in the final.
(Twitter)
Loading...
Ipoh: Continuing its winning run, the Indian men's hockey team hammered Canada 7-3 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Wednesday to move one step closer for a place in the final.
Striker Mandeep Singh starred in India's victory with a brilliant hat-trick (20th, 27th and 29th minute).
With three wins and a draw, India now sit pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points.
India took the lead in the 12th minute after Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner before Mandeep Singh tore apart the opposition with three goals in quick succession. Amit Rohidas scored the team's fifth goal in the 39th minute through another penalty corner.
Youngsters Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma then joined the party by scoring splendid field goals in the 55th and 58th minute, respectively.
For Canada, Mark Pearson (35'), Fin Boothroyd (50') and James Wallace (57') sounded the board.
India will next face Poland in their last group match on Friday.
Striker Mandeep Singh starred in India's victory with a brilliant hat-trick (20th, 27th and 29th minute).
With three wins and a draw, India now sit pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points.
India took the lead in the 12th minute after Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner before Mandeep Singh tore apart the opposition with three goals in quick succession. Amit Rohidas scored the team's fifth goal in the 39th minute through another penalty corner.
Youngsters Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma then joined the party by scoring splendid field goals in the 55th and 58th minute, respectively.
For Canada, Mark Pearson (35'), Fin Boothroyd (50') and James Wallace (57') sounded the board.
India will next face Poland in their last group match on Friday.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Shane Watson Has Animated Exchanges With Ishant and Rabada
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Cast and Friends Reunite as History Repeats Itself
- Mardaani 2: Rani Mukerji Commences Shoot for Cop Thriller
- Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Compact SUV [Video]
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results