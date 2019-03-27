India Hammer Canada 7-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah

Continuing its winning run, the Indian men's hockey team hammered Canada 7-3 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup here on Wednesday to move one step closer for a place in the final.Striker Mandeep Singh starred in India's victory with a brilliant hat-trick (20th, 27th and 29th minute).With three wins and a draw, India now sit pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points.India took the lead in the 12th minute after Varun Kumar converted a penalty corner before Mandeep Singh tore apart the opposition with three goals in quick succession. Amit Rohidas scored the team's fifth goal in the 39th minute through another penalty corner.Youngsters Vivek Sagar Prasad and Nilakanta Sharma then joined the party by scoring splendid field goals in the 55th and 58th minute, respectively.For Canada, Mark Pearson (35'), Fin Boothroyd (50') and James Wallace (57') sounded the board.India will next face Poland in their last group match on Friday.