India Jump One Place to 5th in Latest FIH Rankings

India have jumped a rung to fifth position in the men's hockey world rankings issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Tuesday. India has made the jump by virtue of its second consecutive runner-up finish at the Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands earlier this month.Champions Trophy winners Australia remained on top of the chart, thanks to title victory.The Kookaburras claimed their 15th Champions Trophy by defeating India in a shoot-out in the final, ensuring that the reigning world champions held on to the top spot in the rankings table.Australia (1906 points) sit 23 points ahead of second-ranked Argentina (1883) and are followed by Belgium (1709) and Netherlands (1654).With 1484 points, India have pushed Germany (1456) to sixth from the fifth spot.Most of the teams in the top 20 are non-movers, although 18th placed Austria and 19th ranked Egypt have climbed ahead of France, who now sit in 20th position.