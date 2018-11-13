English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India May Miss Out on Hosting Big-ticket Events Due to Kosovo Boxer Row: IOA
India runs the risk of losing out on hosting major international sporting events in future, if the lone boxer from Kosovo will not be allowed to compete at the upcoming women's World Championships, fears the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
IOA President Narinder Batra.
Loading...
New Delhi: India runs the risk of losing out on hosting major international sporting events in future, if the lone boxer from Kosovo will not be allowed to compete at the upcoming women's World Championships, fears the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The championship is beginning on Thursday but uncertainty still looms large over Donjeta Sadiku's participation at the AIBA's flagship event since the Indian government is yet to grant visas to the boxer and her two coaches.
India does not recognise Kosovo - a disputed territory in South Eastern Europe - but since Sadiku also holds an Albanian passport, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was hoping for a resolution to the issue. India has diplomatic ties with Albania.
"IOC has in the past sent letters to International Federations not to award major events to Spain after athletes from Kosovo were not allowed to participate under their own flag at the Karate World Championships. And you never know it might be India next," an IOA official who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
"For IOC, sports and politics are two sides of the same coin. IOC doesn't mix sports with politics and expects its member nations to follow the same guidelines."
The IOA official said Kosovo also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics despite the fact that Brazil too doesn't recognise the disputed country.
The BFI President Ajay Singh said they are discussing the sensitive issue with the Indian government.
"We are still talking to the Ministry of External Affairs. It is a sensitive issue, I don't want to comment much on it. We have taken up the matter," Singh said.
"It's a larger external affairs issue and it is not only an India issue. It is a global issue and there needs to be a dialogue between all sides to find a solution to this problem. This is not about boxing alone, it's a much larger issue. We have taken up with the government and let’s see what happens."
Singh said the IOC needs to mediate in this matter.
"This is an issue of many countries that don't recognise Kosovo. So we have to find a solution between IOC and all these countries because this includes lot of western nations, South-East Asian nations," he said.
"From our perspective, we want to follow the IOC guidelines. But ultimately the decision to whether or not grant visas is really a sovereign issue," Singh added.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which does not recognise it as a state.
The Serbian Olympic committee protested when Kosovo was granted provisional IOC recognition in October 2014.
It is recognised as a country by 113 of the 193 United Nations member states.
Kosovo, if allowed to compete, will be one of the nine countries to make debut at the World Championships here.
The championship is beginning on Thursday but uncertainty still looms large over Donjeta Sadiku's participation at the AIBA's flagship event since the Indian government is yet to grant visas to the boxer and her two coaches.
India does not recognise Kosovo - a disputed territory in South Eastern Europe - but since Sadiku also holds an Albanian passport, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) was hoping for a resolution to the issue. India has diplomatic ties with Albania.
"IOC has in the past sent letters to International Federations not to award major events to Spain after athletes from Kosovo were not allowed to participate under their own flag at the Karate World Championships. And you never know it might be India next," an IOA official who did not wish to be named, told PTI.
"For IOC, sports and politics are two sides of the same coin. IOC doesn't mix sports with politics and expects its member nations to follow the same guidelines."
The IOA official said Kosovo also participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics despite the fact that Brazil too doesn't recognise the disputed country.
The BFI President Ajay Singh said they are discussing the sensitive issue with the Indian government.
"We are still talking to the Ministry of External Affairs. It is a sensitive issue, I don't want to comment much on it. We have taken up the matter," Singh said.
"It's a larger external affairs issue and it is not only an India issue. It is a global issue and there needs to be a dialogue between all sides to find a solution to this problem. This is not about boxing alone, it's a much larger issue. We have taken up with the government and let’s see what happens."
Singh said the IOC needs to mediate in this matter.
"This is an issue of many countries that don't recognise Kosovo. So we have to find a solution between IOC and all these countries because this includes lot of western nations, South-East Asian nations," he said.
"From our perspective, we want to follow the IOC guidelines. But ultimately the decision to whether or not grant visas is really a sovereign issue," Singh added.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008 from Serbia, which does not recognise it as a state.
The Serbian Olympic committee protested when Kosovo was granted provisional IOC recognition in October 2014.
It is recognised as a country by 113 of the 193 United Nations member states.
Kosovo, if allowed to compete, will be one of the nine countries to make debut at the World Championships here.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...