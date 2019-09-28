Indian Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies for Olympics After Reaching World Championships Finals
World Athletics Championships: The quartet of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah have taken India to the final of mixed 4x400m relay.
File photo of Muhammed Anas.
Doha: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the finals in the World Championships here on Saturday.
The quartet of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minutes 16.14 seconds to finish third and in heat number 2 and book a berth in next year's Olympics.
The top 3 in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final of the World Championships to be held on Sunday.
The Indian 4x400m Mixed Relay team of #TOPSAthlete @muhammedanasyah,#VKVismaya, #JisnaMatthew & #NoahNirmalTom qualified for the final at World #Athletics C’ships after finishing 3rd in Heat2 in a time of 3:16.14.
Finals at 1:05 AM IST on Monday.
Our best wishes!@RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/fm20AE3Ooh
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) September 28, 2019
The finalists (top 8) in relay races in the World Championships are automatic qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.
