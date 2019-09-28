Take the pledge to vote

Indian Mixed 4x400m Relay Team Qualifies for Olympics After Reaching World Championships Finals

World Athletics Championships: The quartet of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah have taken India to the final of mixed 4x400m relay.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
Doha: The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after reaching the finals in the World Championships here on Saturday.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minutes 16.14 seconds to finish third and in heat number 2 and book a berth in next year's Olympics.

The top 3 in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final of the World Championships to be held on Sunday.

The finalists (top 8) in relay races in the World Championships are automatic qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

