India Most Searched Team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
The Indian cricket team have received 2,76,750 average monthly searches reveals a study conducted by SEMrush.
India won their first match against South Africa by 6 wickets (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has grabbed the most searched team recognition on the Internet for the ongoing World Cup, while England have bagged the second position out of the 10 participating teams in a study conducted by SEMrush, the online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform.
The study further revealed that the Men in Blue have received 2,76,750 average monthly searches while England has 12,0375 searches under its name followed by West Indies, Pakistan and Australia.
The study was conducted between January and April 2019. Comparatively, in 2018, England was the most searched team with 43,3,208 average monthly searches.
Likewise, the study has also revealed Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni as the most popular players in the 2019 World Cup between January to April 2019.
The Indian skipper was searched the most with 21,10,000 search entries and Dhoni 12,35,750 times followed by Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Andre Russell. They were also the most popular cricket players in 2018 as well.
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
