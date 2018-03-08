English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Need big Win Over Ireland to Keep Hopes Alive in Azlan Shah
A young and inexperienced India will be eyeing a big win over Ireland here on Friday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the final of Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament and hope for favourable results in other matches.
File image of Sardar Singh. (Getty Image)
Ipoh: A young and inexperienced India will be eyeing a big win over Ireland here on Friday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for the final of Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament and hope for favourable results in other matches.
After a below-par outing in the first three matches, India rekindled their hopes by registering their first win of the tournament, mauling hosts Malaysia 5-1.
Before the win, India had earlier lost 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina, 2-4 against world champions Australia and drew 1-1 against England.
World champions Australia are already through to the final with four wins from as many games but barring Ireland, all other four teams have a chance to make it to the summit clash.
Australia are leading the points table with 12 points ahead of second-placed and Olympic champions Argentina (7 points), Malaysia (6), England (5) and India (4). Ireland are already out of the race with four consecutive defeats.
But India's fate completely depends on lots of permutations and combinations. For India to qualify for the final, they will first have to beat Ireland by a big margin and hope Australia beat Argentina and the final round robin match between Malaysia and England ends in a draw.
With four big-ticket events lined up this year, including the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, the Indians have opted to field a young and inexperienced side under veteran Sardar Singh.
India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne wanted to test all his options before deciding on his squads for the big tournaments.
And as expected the Indians took time to get their game going in the tournament. Marijne's boys looked erratic in the first three games before dishing out their best display against Malaysia.
Against Malaysia, Shilanand Lakra, Gurjant Singh, Sumit Kumar and Ramandeep Singh scored and Marijne would be hoping for the same spark from his forwards tomorrow.
Skipper Sardar especially need to produce an inspiring performance as an ordinary show in the tournament could well draw the curtains on his illustrious career.
This could well be make or break tournament for Sardar if he wants to prolong his career till 2020 Olympics as the team management have already shown their interest on younger legs keeping the busy year in mind.
India play their match second tomorrow and by then they would be in a position to learn their fate as Australia and Argentina square off in the day's opener.
England and Malaysia will lock horns in the final round robin match on Friday.
Also Watch
After a below-par outing in the first three matches, India rekindled their hopes by registering their first win of the tournament, mauling hosts Malaysia 5-1.
Before the win, India had earlier lost 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina, 2-4 against world champions Australia and drew 1-1 against England.
World champions Australia are already through to the final with four wins from as many games but barring Ireland, all other four teams have a chance to make it to the summit clash.
Australia are leading the points table with 12 points ahead of second-placed and Olympic champions Argentina (7 points), Malaysia (6), England (5) and India (4). Ireland are already out of the race with four consecutive defeats.
But India's fate completely depends on lots of permutations and combinations. For India to qualify for the final, they will first have to beat Ireland by a big margin and hope Australia beat Argentina and the final round robin match between Malaysia and England ends in a draw.
With four big-ticket events lined up this year, including the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, the Indians have opted to field a young and inexperienced side under veteran Sardar Singh.
India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne wanted to test all his options before deciding on his squads for the big tournaments.
And as expected the Indians took time to get their game going in the tournament. Marijne's boys looked erratic in the first three games before dishing out their best display against Malaysia.
Against Malaysia, Shilanand Lakra, Gurjant Singh, Sumit Kumar and Ramandeep Singh scored and Marijne would be hoping for the same spark from his forwards tomorrow.
Skipper Sardar especially need to produce an inspiring performance as an ordinary show in the tournament could well draw the curtains on his illustrious career.
This could well be make or break tournament for Sardar if he wants to prolong his career till 2020 Olympics as the team management have already shown their interest on younger legs keeping the busy year in mind.
India play their match second tomorrow and by then they would be in a position to learn their fate as Australia and Argentina square off in the day's opener.
England and Malaysia will lock horns in the final round robin match on Friday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks