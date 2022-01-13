India Open 2022 Day 3: Various Walkovers, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal in Action; Order of Play, Where to Watch

The third day and the second round of India Open 2022 gets underway on Thursday, January 13 with the likes of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in action. All the matches of the tournament are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. The 11th edition of the BWF Tour Super 500 Series tournament marked a return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the third day, BWF announced that seven players tested positive for coronavirus and they had been withdrawn from the tournament. News18.com learnt that Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the ones to test positive.

BWF announced that there will be no replacements and their opponents will get a walkover. The statement also read that doubles partners of the infected players were deemed close contacts and had to be withdrawn as well.

The second day of the tournament saw the likes of Saina Nehwal, Lakshya and HS Prannoy enter the second round. Saina Nehwal survived a little bit of a scare after her her opponent Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova retired at the start of the second game after losing the first 20-22.

HS Prannoy registered an easy 21-14, 21-7 win over Spaniard Pablo Abian to make the second round while Lakshya also eased past Adham Hatem Elgamal 21-15, 21-7 in just 25 minutes.

On the first day, Ashmita Chaliha sprang a good surprise when she beat fifth seed and World number 28 Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in straight sets in the opening round. Men’s doubles top seeds Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan got their campaign off to a winning start while Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew survived an early scare.

Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth also got off to winning starts as the former beat compatriot Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-5, 21-16 in just 27 minutes while Srikanth triumphed over Siril Verma 21-17, 21-10 in the first round.

Indian shuttlers B Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat had already pulled out of the tournament after testing Covid-19 positive.

The third day of the India Open begins on Thursday and here is the order of play:

HALL 1

Starting at 10.00am

TAN Kian Meng-LAI Pei Jing[1] vs Siddharth JAKHAR-Megha Morchana BORA

Sameer VERMA[6] vs Brian YANG

Konstantin ABRAMOV-Anastasiia AKCHURINA vs Dhruv KAPILA-REDDY N. Sikki[7] - Walkover

Not before 12.00pm

Kim BRUUN vs KIDAMBI Srikanth[1] - Walkover

Mohammad AHSAN-Hendra SETIAWAN[1] vs Bhaskar CHAKRABORTY-Kapil CHAUDHARY

LOH Kean Yew[5] vs SOONG Joo Ven

Not before 2.00pm

Maria ULITINA vs Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN[2]

Ekaterina MALKOVA-Anastasiia SHAPOVALOVA vs Ashwini PONNAPPA-REDDY N. Sikki[2] - Walkover

Felix BURESTEDT vs Lakshya SEN[3]

Srivedya GURAZADA-Ishika JAISWAL vs Vivian HOO-LIM Chiew Sien[5]

HALL 2

Starting at 10.00am

Ashmita CHALIHA vs Yaelle HOYAUX

HEE Yong Kai Terry-TAN Wei Han vs Akshan SHETTY-Simran SINGHI - Walkover

Lucas CLAERBOUT vs NG Tze Yong

Not before 12.00pm

YEO Jia Min[3] vs Anupama UPADHYAYA

Benyapa AIMSAARD-Nuntakarn AIMSAARD[4] vs Tanishka DESHPANDE-Shruti MUNDADA

Kalle KOLJONEN vs Sergey SIRANT

Not before 2.00pm

ONG Yew Sin-TEO Ee Yi[3] vs Utkarsh ARORA-Akshan SHETTY

Shyam PRASAD-S. Sunjith (Jr) vs Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY-Chirag SHETTY[2]

Anuriya DAS-Sanghamitra SAIKIA vs Anastasiia AKCHURINA-Olga MOROZOVA[3]

Gaurav DESWAL-Shubham YADAV vs HEE Yong Kai Terry-LOH Kean Hean

HALL 3

Starting at 10.00am

CHEN Tang Jie-PECK Yen Wei[3] vs Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand PULLELA - Walkover

Not before 11.15am

Nithin H.V.-Ashwini BHAT K. vs Adham Hatem ELGAMAL-Doha HANY[6]

Supanida KATETHONG[6] vs Polina BUHROVA

Not before 12.00pm

Kashish SHARMA-Saruni SHARMA vs CHAN Peng Soon-Valeree SIOW[5]

Tanya HEMANTH vs Lauren LAM

Torjus FLAATTEN-Vegard RIKHEIM vs Vasantha Kumar HANUMAIAH RANGANATHA-Ashith SURYA

Not before 2:00 PM

Joshua MAGEE-Paul REYNOLDS vs Vaibhaav.-Nithin H.V.

Haritha MANAZHIYIL HARINARAYANAN-Ashna ROY vs Treesa JOLLY-Gayatri Gopichand PULLELA[7] - Walkover

Sanjai Srivatsa DHANRAJ-Siddarth ELANGO vs Fabien DELRUE-William VILLEGER[8]

Ramya Venkatesh CHICKMENHALLI-Apeksha NAYAK vs Ashwini BHAT K.-Shikha GAUTAM[8]

HALL 4

Starting at 10.00am

Ayush MAKHIJA-Deeksha CHOUDHARY vs Rodion ALIMOV-Alina DAVLETOVA[2]

PUSARLA V. Sindhu [1] vs Ira SHARMA

Venkat Gaurav PRASAD-Juhi DEWANGAN[8] vs Sanjai Srivatsa DHANRAJ-Pooja DANDU

Not before 12.00pm

Aakarshi KASHYAP vs Keyura MOPATI

Malvika BANSOD vs Saina NEHWAL [4]

Nhat NGUYEN vs Rahul Yadav CHITTABOINA

Not before 2.00pm

PRANNOY H. S.[8] vs Mithun MANJUNATH - Walkover

Deeksha CHOUDHARY-Yashica JAKHAR vs Simran SINGHI-Ritika THAKER - Walkover

Rudrani JAISWAL-JAMALUDEEN Anees Kowsar vs Kavya GUPTA-Khushi GUPTA - Walkover

Ishaan BHATNAGAR-Sai Pratheek K vs M.R. ARJUN-Dhruv KAPILA[6] - Walkover

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.