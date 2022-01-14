India Open 2022 Day 4: PV Sindhu vs Ashmita Chaliha, HS Prannoy vs Lakshya Sen on Quarters Day; Order of Play, Where to Watch

The fourth day and the quarter-final stage of India Open 2022 gets underway on Friday, January 14 with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen in action. All the matches of the tournament are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi. The 11th edition of the BWF Tour Super 500 Series tournament marked a return after a two-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was hit by Covid when BWF announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. News18.com learnt that all seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven.

Apart from the seven infected, their doubles partners, who were deemed as close contacts, were also withdrawn from the tournament and walkovers were awarded.

The third day of the tournament saw a major upset when 20-year-old Malvika Bansod crushed Saina Nehwal in straight games. Saina came up short as Malvika outplayed her 21-17, 21-9 in only 34 minutes.

Sindhu, on the contrary, had no trouble whatsoever against her compatriot Ira, who she dispatched 21-10, 21-10 in only 30 minutes. Ashmita, who upset the fifth seed in the first round, registered another good win when she beat French Yaelle Hoyaux 21-17, 21-14 in half an hour.

HS Prannoy had received a walkover after his opponent Mithun Manjunath was among the ones to test positive.

Lakshya Sen also moved to the quarter-finals after defeating Felix Burestedt of Sweden 21-12, 21-15.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Shyam Prasad and S.Sunjith 21-9, 21-18.

The fourth day of the India Open begins on Friday and here is the order of play:

HALL 1

Starting at 1.00pm

XD: CHAN Peng Soon-Valeree SIOW [5] vs Rodion ALIMOV-Alina DAVLETOVA [2]

WS: YEO Jia Min [3] vs Supanida KATETHONG [6]

MD: Mohammad AHSAN-Hendra SETIAWAN [1] vs Torjus FLAATTEN-Vegard RIKHEIM

WS: PUSARLA V. Sindhu [1] vs Ashmita CHALIHA

MS: Sergey SIRANT vs LOH Kean Yew [5]

MD: HEE Yong Kai Terry-LOH Kean Hean vs Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY-Chirag SHETTY [2]

MS: Kim BRUUN vs Brian YANG

WD: Benyapa AIMSAARD-Nuntakarn AIMSAARD [4] vs Deeksha CHOUDHARY-Yashica JAKHAR

HALL 2

Starting at 1.00pm

XD: TAN Kian Meng-LAI Pei Jing [1] vs Konstantin ABRAMOV-Anastasiia AKCHURINA

WS: Lauren LAM vs Busanan ONGBAMRUNGPHAN [2]

MD: ONG Yew Sin-TEO Ee Yi [3] vs Ishaan BHATNAGAR-Sai Pratheek K

MS: PRANNOY H. S. [8] vs Lakshya SEN [3]

WD: Rudrani JAISWAL-JAMALUDEEN Anees Kowsar vs Haritha MANAZHIYIL HARINARAYANAN-Ashna ROY

WD: Vivian HOO-LIM Chiew Sien [5] vs Anastasiia AKCHURINA-Olga MOROZOVA [3]

HALL 3

Starting at 1.00pm

XD: Nithin H.V.-Ashwini BHAT K. vs HEE Yong Kai Terry-TAN Wei Han

XD: CHEN Tang Jie-PECK Yen Wei [3] vs Venkat Gaurav PRASAD-Juhi DEWANGAN [8]

WS: Aakarshi KASHYAP vs Malvika BANSOD

MD: Fabien DELRUE-William VILLEGER [8] vs Joshua MAGEE-Paul REYNOLDS

MS: NG Tze Yong vs Nhat NGUYEN

WD: Ashwini BHAT K.-Shikha GAUTAM [8] vs Ekaterina MALKOVA-Anastasiia SHAPOVALOVA

When and where to watch India Open 2022?

The live telecast of the India Open 2022 tournament will start from the quarter-finals stage onwards on Sony TEN 1 SD and Sony TEN 1 HD and the live streaming will be on SonyLIV.

