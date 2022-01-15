CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Open 2022: One Player Tests Positive for Covid-19, Two Withdrawn from Tournament

India Open 2022: A player was withdrawn after testing positive for coronavirus and his doubles partner was taken out too.

Sports Desk

A player from the current draw tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the India Open 2022 semi-finals, Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirm on Saturday. The player was withdrawn from the tournament.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today.

Sports Desk

first published:January 15, 2022, 08:07 IST