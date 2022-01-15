India Open 2022: One Player Tests Positive for Covid-19, Two Withdrawn from Tournament

A player from the current draw tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the India Open 2022 semi-finals, Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirm on Saturday. The player was withdrawn from the tournament.

The player returned a positive result to a mandatory RT-PCR test conducted on Friday. His doubles partner has been identified as a close contact and has also been withdrawn from the tournament.

Their opponents will be given a walkover to the final.

Testing protocols have been implemented in accordance with Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

The semifinals of the competition starts today.

