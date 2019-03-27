India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Enter Next Round

Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches.Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's single match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair.Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.Also, H.S. Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will be up against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.