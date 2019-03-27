English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Enter Next Round
Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches.
PV Sindhu. (Twitter/BAI Media)
Loading...
New Delhi: Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu started her Indian Open 2019 campaign with a bang as she thrashed compatriot Mugdha Agrey while B. Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth also won their respective first round matches.
Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's single match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.
Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair.
Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.
Also, H.S. Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.
Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will be up against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.
Sindhu took just 23 minutes to outclass Mugdha 21-8, 21-13 in a women's single match while Praneeth also did well to bounce back after losing the first game 22-24 but take the next two games 21-13, 21-8 in the hour-long men's single affair.
Meanwhile, Srikanth also held his nerve in a tight contest to beat Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong 21-16, 18-21, 21-19 the 56-minute affair.
Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma also advanced to the next round with a 21-18, 21-12 win over Rasmus Gemke of Denmark.
Also, H.S. Prannoy came from a game down to beat Tahliland's Kantaphon Wangcharoen 14-21, 21-18, 21-14.
Later on Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will be up against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Bumrah, Rashid & I Are Best Bowlers in T20 Cricket - Archer
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First: Dravid
- Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Gave the Loudest Cheer to Her Dad at Feroz Shah Kotla
- Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 Review: This Can Run Circles Around More Expensive Shoes
- News18 REEL Movie Awards: Badhaai Ho, Raazi, Tumbbad Dominate Celebration of Quality Cinema
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results