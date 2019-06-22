Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

India's Orange Away Jersey Leaked? Fans Can't Keep Calm as Images Surface Online

Social media was flooded with alleged leaked images of the orange away jersey that Team India are expected to wear in the World Cup match against England on June 30.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 22, 2019, 4:22 PM IST
India's Orange Away Jersey Leaked? Fans Can't Keep Calm as Images Surface Online
Photos have started doing the round on social media which are claimed to be India's alternate kit (Photo Credit: Twitter)
India have always sported a shade of blue when it comes to playing in the Cricket World Cup but come June 30 that may be about to change.

According to reports in the media, India are going to wear an orange dominated jersey for their match against England at Edgbaston. The away or alternate jersey, as it is being dubbed, is a new idea that the International Cricket Council (ICC) are akin to a football-style 'home and away' jersey system.

On Saturday, leaked photos of the alternate or away jersey has gone viral on social media. India and Sachin Tendulkar superfan, Sudhir Kumar posted a photo of the jersey on his social media, which has sent fans on social media in a frenzy.

The jersey is a orange-dominated, covering the shoulders and the back, with the collar and the front of the jersey having a dark blue splatter.

Here take a look:

"The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source had earlier told PTI.

According to the ICC rule book: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

The World Cup 2019, the 10 teams have be worn different or 'alternate' jerseys. South Africa, who generally wear green with a splash of yellow, wore the reverse (dominantly yellow with patches of green) against Bangladesh, whereas Afghanistan sported a jersey with more areas of red added to their usual blue jerseys. Other teams like Australia (who wear yellow), New Zealand (who wear black) and West Indies (who wear maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.

