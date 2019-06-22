India's Orange Away Jersey Leaked? Fans Can't Keep Calm as Images Surface Online
Social media was flooded with alleged leaked images of the orange away jersey that Team India are expected to wear in the World Cup match against England on June 30.
Photos have started doing the round on social media which are claimed to be India's alternate kit (Photo Credit: Twitter)
India have always sported a shade of blue when it comes to playing in the Cricket World Cup but come June 30 that may be about to change.
According to reports in the media, India are going to wear an orange dominated jersey for their match against England at Edgbaston. The away or alternate jersey, as it is being dubbed, is a new idea that the International Cricket Council (ICC) are akin to a football-style 'home and away' jersey system.
On Saturday, leaked photos of the alternate or away jersey has gone viral on social media. India and Sachin Tendulkar superfan, Sudhir Kumar posted a photo of the jersey on his social media, which has sent fans on social media in a frenzy.
The jersey is a orange-dominated, covering the shoulders and the back, with the collar and the front of the jersey having a dark blue splatter.
Here take a look:
Fans have already spotted a new version in Nike stores and looks like this is the Away Jersey for #TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9SMGypRg1y — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) June 22, 2019
"The BCCI marketing team is still working on the design and the jersey will be unveiled very soon," a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source had earlier told PTI.
According to the ICC rule book: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."
The World Cup 2019, the 10 teams have be worn different or 'alternate' jerseys. South Africa, who generally wear green with a splash of yellow, wore the reverse (dominantly yellow with patches of green) against Bangladesh, whereas Afghanistan sported a jersey with more areas of red added to their usual blue jerseys. Other teams like Australia (who wear yellow), New Zealand (who wear black) and West Indies (who wear maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Happy Birthday Vijay: While You Await Thalapathy 63, Here are 5 Hit Films of the Actor
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Spotted with Covered Faces in Shimla, Oblige Fans with Photos
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s