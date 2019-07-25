Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

India Will Perform Better at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju during Question Hour in Lok Sabha said that India have been performing well at international level and is confident that can better 'perform better at Olympics'.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Will Perform Better at 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter/Kiren Rijiju)
Loading...

New Delhi: India will send a good contingent for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, expressing confidence that the country's performance at the games will be better.

During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, he also said Indian athletes have been performing competitively at the international level in many disciplines.

"A good number" of contingent would be sent for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, in 2020, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports said.

He was responding to a supplementary question on the road map for the Olympics.

"We will definitely perform better at Olympics," the minister said, adding that a task force set up after the previous Olympics has come out with very effective suggestions.

In the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, India had won only two medals, he added.

Noting that promotion of sports is the primary responsibility of state governments, Rijiju said the Centre supplements efforts of the state government concerned for bridging gaps in sports infrastructure.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram