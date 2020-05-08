SPORTS

1-MIN READ

India Register 1st Win in Online Nations Cup, Beat Rest of World

FIDE-Chess.com Online Nations Cup

India defeated Rest of the World 2.5-1.5 in the seventh round, their first win in the Online Nations Cup.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
Chennai: Former world champion Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna led India to their first win in the Online Nations Cup, beating Rest of the World 2.5-1.5 in the seventh round, on Friday.

Anand beat Teimour Radjabov in 37 moves. Anand had posted his maiden win in the tournament on Thursday by thrashing Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi in just 17 moves.

Harikrishna posted his first win after four draws and a loss (to Vladislav Artemiev yesterday) by putting it across Jorgi Cori.

India No.2 Vidit Gujrathi's struggles continued as he went down to the talented, young Alireza Firouzja for Rest of the World to pick up a point.

It was his fourth loss in the tournament so far.

D Harika and Mariya Muzychuk settled for a draw as India posted a much-needed win.

India had drawn with Russia and lost to USA on Thursday.

The event follows the double round-robin format, with the two leading teams battling for the title in the "Super Final".

All matches involve four boards - represented by three men and a woman player. The rapid time-control is 25-minute plus 10-second increment per move.

