Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 7 India Round-up: Lovlina & PV Sindhu Rise to the Occasion, Shooters Fire Blank Again

Indian fans must be breathing a sigh of relief after boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured the country of its second medal in Tokyo Olympics. In what turned out to be a decent day for the Indians, shuttler PV Sindhu too entered the semifinal of the women’s singles competition. But archer Deepika Kumari and shooters Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat didn’t do enough to qualify for the finals. Here are the results from today:

Pugilist Lovlina in semis; Ensures medal for India

Lovlina Borgohain secured India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after she won her 69kg bout against Chinses Taipei’s Nien-Chin Chen by 4-1 split decision. She also became the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win a medal for India at the Olympics and third overall including Vijender Singh. Lovlina will now take on Turkey’s reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal on August 4.

Sindhu in Semis, faces Tai Tzu-ying next

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu kept alive India’s hopes of a first-ever Olympic gold in badminton by reaching the semifinals of the women’s singles with a straight-game win over world No.5 Japanese Akane Yamaguchi. She won 21-13 22-20 in a 56-minute quarterfinal clash at the Musashino Forest Plaza here.

Deepika Kumari crashes out

India’s Deepika Kumari lost her quarterfinal match in the women’s individual event to top seed An San of South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. The world No. 1’s campaign in Tokyo was brought to an end with a 6-0 loss to the rankings round topper An at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.

Shooters fire blank again

Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat crashed out of the 25m pistol qualifications (rapid fire stage) as both finished outside the top-8 at the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday. It means the pistol shooters will return home empty-handed for the second straight time at the Olympics. Bhaker shot 290 in the rapid fire stage of the qualifications for a total of 582, a day after scoring 290 in precision at the Akasa Shooting Range, while the more experienced Sarnobat managed 573 (287+286).

Men’s hockey thrash hosts Japan 5-3

The Indian men’s hockey team registered a comprehensive 5-3 win over hosts Japan to cement its quarterfinal spot with a second-place finish in Pool A at the Olympics here on Friday. Already assured of a quarterfinal berth going into the match, India scored through Gurjant Singh (17th, 56th), Harmanpreet Singh (13th), Shamsher Singh (34th) and Nilakanta Sharma (51st) to register their third consecutive win at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

Poor returns in athletics

Avinash Sable shattered his own 3000m steeplechase national record but failed to qualify for the final while sprinter Dutee Chand produced a below-par performance to make an exit from the Tokyo Olympics here on Friday. M P Jabir also brought up the rear in men’s 400m hurdles while the mixed 4x400m relay team finished eighth and last in the second heat race as the Indians made a disappointing start to their athletics campaign.

Dutee was nowhere near her best as she clocked 11.54 seconds in 100m, well outside her national record of 11.17 seconds — also her season’s best — to finish seventh in heat 5 and 45th overall out of 54 competitors.

Downfall of golfers continues

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri endured an erratic day at the course and was even-par after 16 holes in the Olympic Games second round which was suspended due to persistent thunderstorms over the east course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club. Lahiri, 4-under on first day, was one of the 16 golfers who were yet to finish their rounds and was tied 20th at the time of suspension of play. They will return on Saturday morning at 7.45 am and the third round will start after that.

India’s other player in the field Udayan Mane (69) shot 2-under 69 with the help of three birdies on the back nine after being 1-over for the front nine. He is Tied-57th.

Improved show by sailors; Out of contention for medals still

Already out of the medal contention, Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan finished a commendable third in one of the two laser event races on Friday that saw him move up three places to 20th position overall at the Tokyo Olympics. After finishing third in the race number nine, Saravanan, however, ended at 15th in the next to remain at 20th overall out of 35 sailors in the laser event with 156 net points.

In the men’s skiff 49er, the Indian pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished 17th, 11th and 16th in three races to still occupy overall 17th spot out of 19 competitors with 116 net points.

Nethra Kumanan continued her disappointing form as she dropped four places to 35th with 251 net points out of 44 sailors in the women’s laser radial after finishing 37th and 38th in the ninth and tenth races.

