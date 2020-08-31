India, Russia Share Gold Medal in FIDE Online Chess Olympiad After Internet Trouble

India and Russia both emerged as gold medal winners after the final of FIDE Online Chess Olympiad on Sunday with internet connection playing a spoilsport once again from India's end.

Russia went into the final as slight favourites but the first round ended in a 3-3 deadlock. In the first round of the final, Russia made a few good saves to earn themselves a draw.

The second round saw Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh lost connection and hence, the points. On time, India forfeited the game. Humpy Koneru also faced internet problems, thus losing time.

However, India filed an official appeal against the decision and the matter was investigation, following which it was decided to give gold medals to both teams.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich made a decision to give gold medals of FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad to both teams - India and Russia. More details & an official statement to follow. — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 30, 2020

India's top-ranked player world No.15 Vishwanathan Anand sat out of the first round as captain Vidit Gujrathi occupied the first board against the current world No.4 Ian Nepomniachtchi. Even though Vidit had a clear advantage in the middle game, Nepomniachtchi managed to force a draw.

Among the women, Humpy Koneru squandered an advantage and had to settle for a draw against Kateryna Lagno.

Results from Round 1:

(W) Vidit Gujrathi 0.5-0.5 Ian Nepomniachtchi

(B) P Harikrishna 0.5-0.5 Vladislav Artemiev

(W) Koneru Humpy 0.5-0.5 Kateryna Lagno

(B) Harika Dronavalli 0.5-0.5 Alexandra Kosteniuk

(W) R Praggnanandhaa 0.5- 0.5 Alexey Sarana

(B) Divya Deshmukh 0.5-0.5 Polina Shuvalova

More details to follow.