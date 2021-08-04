India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics, August 5, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

Day 12 was a largely positive one for the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics. First, golfer Aditi Ashok advanced to the next round by securing the second spot in the first round. Then Neeraj Chopra cruised to the finals of the men’s javelin throw event. Chopra topped the qualification round overall with an 86.65m throw. Though boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost her semi-final match in the women’s 69kg category, she did add a bronze medal to India’s medal tally. Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya also marched to the 57kg freestyle final, where he will be vying for gold. At one point in the semifinal game, Dahiya was in deep waters against Kazakhstan’s Nurislam Sanayev, but made a spectacular comeback to book his place in the gold medal match. Now Dahiya will be eyeing a gold medal with a win in the final on August 5.

However, his fellow wrestler Deepak Punia failed to cement his place in the final of 86kg category but he still has a chance to secure a bronze medal. Anshu Malik’s chance for medal was also alive as he went through to the repechage round.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s hockey team was beaten by Argentina in the semifinal game 2-1 and will now be competing for the bronze medal.

Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 13 (August 5) where Indian athletes will be participating.

Athletics

Men’s 20km walk- Final- Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla, starts at 1:00 PM

Golf

Women’s Individual- Round 2 - Aditi Ashok, starts 4:00 AM

Women’s Individual- Round 2 - Diksha Dagar, starts at 5.44 AM

Hockey

Men’s tournament- Bronze Medal Match- India vs Germany, starts 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women’s 57kg Freestyle - Repechage - Anshu Malik, at 7.37 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg - 1/8 finals - Vinesh Phogat, at 8:00 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg - Quarter-final - Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 8.56 AM

Women’s freestyle 53kg - semi-final - Vinesh Phogat, if she qualifies, at 3.25 PM

Men’s freestyle 57kg – Final – Ravi Kumar Dahiya, at 4:20PM

Men’s freestyle 86 kg- Bronze Medal Match- Deepak Punia, starts 4:40 PM

Women’s 57kg Freestyle - Bronze Medal Match - Anshu Malik, if she qualifies, at 5.35 PM

Where to watch?

All the live-action of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 is available on TV on the Sony Sports Network. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted on the Doordarshan Network. The Olympics events can also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app.

