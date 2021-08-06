India Schedule at Tokyo Olympics for August 7: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

After a bronze medal in men’s hockey, Indian fans were hoping for a similar result from the women’s hockey team on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. However, the Indian team could not seal the game despite leading the match at one point. The British team bounced back and finished the match with a 4-3 victory securing the bronze medal. Meanwhile, golfer Aditi Ashok brought some hope for Indian fans and moved to round 4 of the event with a number 3 ranking in the tally.

India’s last hope for a gold in wrestling also came to a crashing end after Bajrang Punia was defeated by Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in the freestyle 65 kg category semifinal. Punia had a great start to his campaign and cruised his way to the semifinal by winning two back-to-back bouts but failed to make the cut to the final. However, he still has a chance for a podium finish and will fight for a bronze medal match tomorrow.

As the events move toward their end this year, India will be hoping to get a few more medals in its tally. Athlete Neeraj Chopra will be taking part in the final of the men’s javelin throw event on Day 15. If Neeraj manages to make a podium finish, it will be first for India in any Olympic athletic event. Indian fans will also hope to witness a medal finish from golfer Aditi.

Here are the events of Tokyo Olympics’ Day 15 (August 7) where Indian athletes will be participating.

Golf

Women’s Individual Round 4 — Diksha Dagar, starts at 4:17 AM

Women’s Individual Round 4 — Aditi Ashok, starts at 4:48 AM

Wrestling

Men’s 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match — Bajrang Punia, at 3:55 PM

Athletics

Men’s Javelin Throw final — Neeraj Chopra, starts at 04:30 PM

Where to watch?

Indian sports fans can catch all the live action of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony Sports Networks. Further, events featuring Indian athletes will also be aired on the Doordarshan Network. Olympics 2020 events can also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.

