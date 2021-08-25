India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 26, 2021: Event Timings and Live Streaming Details

After nearly a year of delay because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are finally here. The hopes of Indian fans are riding high, especially after the record-breaking performances at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. India registered its best-ever performance in Olympics history and finished off with seven medals. For Paralympics, India has sent its largest-ever contingent featuring 54 athletes who will compete across nine sporting disciplines between August 24 and September 5, 2021.

In the Rio Paralympics 2016, the Indian contingent bagged four medals — two gold, one silver and a bronze. Indian para-athletes will hope to better their performance and win more medals for the country. However, the contingent is yet to add any medal to its tally. On Day 3 (August 26) of the Para Olympics, fans will be hoping for the open medal count.

Here’s a list of events where Indian athletes will compete on August 26

Indian athletes will compete in only two events on Day 3 of the Tokyo Paralympics

5:10 am IST- Table Tennis: Women’s Singles Class 3- Group D- Sonal Patel

9:30 am IST - Table Tennis: Women’s singles Class 4- Group A- Bhavina Patel

However, the start of the campaign has not been good for both Bhavina and Sonal. The two para-athletes lost their opening games on August 25. Sonal had to face a close 2-3 defeat against world number 4 China’s Li Qian. While Sonal started off the game with a lead, Li made a stunning comeback to win the match.

On the other hand, Bhavna who was up and against world number one 1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying lost the game 3-0

Where to Watch

Tokyo Paralympics will be telecast live in India on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. Events featuring Indian athletes will also be telecasted by India’s public broadcaster Doordarshan. People looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in India.

