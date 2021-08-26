India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 27, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

India recorded their best-ever performance at the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Games with seven medals in their kitty (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze) and now the second most populated nation in the world is on the track for its best-ever showing in the Paralympics. This time around, India are competing in nine sporting event in Paralympics and the expectations are quite high as four athletes are ranked at the top spot in their respective events while six players are placed at the second spot and ten sportspeople are occupying the third place.

So far, India have managed to win just 12 medals in the colossal event since their first participation in the Paralympic Games in 1972. And, if the projected success materializes on the field, India could be among the top 30 in the medal tally.

Meanwhile, para table tennis player Sonalben Patel has become the first athlete from India to bow out from the quadrennial event. She missed out from qualifying for the Round of 16 after losing to South Korea’s Lee Mi-Gyu 3-1 (12-10, 5-11,3-11, 9-11) in Class 3 of Para Table Tennis.

On the other hand, Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel has reached the Round of 16 in the women’s singles class 4 round of table tennis following her thrilling 3-1 (11-7, 9-11, 17-15, 13-11) win over Megan Shackleton of Great Britain.

Here are the events where Indian will be participating tomorrow:

Events:

Table tennis

07:30 am (IST):Women’s singles class 4, Round of 16: Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) vs Joyce de Oliveira (Brazil)

Archery

Time: 05:30 am (IST):Women’s Compound Individual Open, open ranking round: Jyoti Baliyan

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Recurve Individual Open, Ranking round: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Compound Individual Open, ranking round: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Time: 10:30 am (IST):Men’s Mixed Team Compond, ranking round

Swimming

Time: 06:38 am (IST):200 Individual Medley SM7 Heat 2: Suyash Jadhav

Powerlifting

Time: 9:30 am (IST):Women’s 50 kg: Sakina Khatun

Time: 03:00 pm (IST):Men’s 65kg: Jaideep Deswal

Shot put

Time: 03:30 pm (IST):Tek Chand in Men’s Shot Put F55 final

Telecast:

The Indian fans can catch the live action from Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD. The event featuring Indian players will also be televised on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

The live-streaming of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is available on Eurosport app in India.

