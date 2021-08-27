India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 28, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Ace Indian paddler Bhavina Patel on Friday scripted history by becoming the first-ever table tennis player from the country to qualify for the semi-finals of the Paralympics and assured India of a medal at the ongoing Tokyo Para Games. She achieved this feat by defeating Rio gold medallist and World Number 2 Borislava Peric-Rankovic of Serbia in straight 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7 sets in the women’s singles class 4 match. Meanwhile, Rakesh Kumar put up a brilliant performance in the men’s compound Individual archer event to finish at the third spot in the rankings round. On the other hand, Shyam Sundar Swami finished at the 21st spot in the same event.

In the men’s Recurve Archery Individual event, India’s para archer Vivek Chikara collected 600 points to finish in the top ten in the rankings round. Jyoti Balyan finished at the 15th spot in the Women’s Compound Individual Open ranking round.

In men’s powerlifting, India’s Jaideep was not able to make a single successful lift in the final round of the 65kg powerlifting event to finish at the eighth position. Sakina Khatun finished at the fifth spot in the women’s powerlifter 50kg category event. Khatun, who has won the gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, lifted 93kg in her third attempt.

India had a mixed on Day 3 of the Paralympic Games. And, now we take a look at India’s schedule for Day 4:

Events:

Table Tennis

Time: 06:10 am

Women’s Singles Class 4 - Semifinals: Bhavinaben Patel vs Zhang Miao of China

Archery:

Time: 06:40 am (IST)

Men’s individual compound open, round of 32: Shyam Sundar Swami vs Matt Stutzman of USA

Time: 08:50 am (IST)

Men’s individual compound open, round of 32: Rakesh Kumar

Athletics:

Time: 03:30 pm (IST)

Ranjeet Bhati in men’s javelin throw F57

Telecast:

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch all the live actions from Day 4 at Paralympics on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. Paralympics Games are also getting televised on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Fans can log in on the Discovery Plus app to live-stream the Paralympic Games featuring Indian players.

