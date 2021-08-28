India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 29, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Ace Indian paddler Bhavina Patel on Saturday morning scripted history by qualifying for the final Class 4 table tennis women’s event at the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games. She pulled off a thrilling 3-2 (11-7, 7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11) win over World No. 3 Zhang Miao in the second semifinal to confirm her berth in the summit clash. She will next take on World Number one Zhou Ying of China in the final on Sunday, August 29. Bhavina’s match against Ying will start at 07:15 am (IST).

Meanwhile, it was a mixed outing for India in the archery. While Shyam Sundar Swami bowed out from the Tokyo Paralympics Games following his loss to Matt Stutzman of the United States of America (USA), another Indian archer Rakesh Kuma qualified for the next round of the event.

Shyam Sundar lost to Stutzman after a hard-fought battle 139-142 in Men’s Individual Compound - Open 1/16 Elimination round. On the other hand, Rakes defeated Ka Chuen Ngai of Hong Kong 144-131 in the same round to qualify for the next stage.

Moving on to the athletics, Indian javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati failed in registering a single mark in Men’s Javelin Throw F57 Final.

Overall, Indian athletes performed reasonably well on Day 4 of the Paralympics. And here we take a look at India’s schedule on Day 5:

Events:

Archery:

Time: 06:55 am (IST) | Jyoti Baliyan vs Kerrie-Louise Leonard (Ireland)

Time: 9:00 am (IST) | Mixed Team Compound 1/8 Elimination: Jyoti Baliyan and Rakesh Kumar

Table Tennis Class 4 final:

Time: 07:15 am (IST) | Bhavina Patel vs Zhou Ying (China)

Athletics

Time: 03:54 pm (IST) | Men’s Discus Throw F52: Vinod Kumar

Time: 03:58 pm (IST) | Men’s High Jump T47: Ram Pal, Nishad Kumar

Telecast:

Indians fans can watch the live actions from Day five of the Paralympic Games on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The enthusiasts can also see Indian athletes in action at Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Indian fans can live stream Paralympic Games on the Eurosport app.

