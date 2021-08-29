India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 30, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Ace para-paddler Bhavina Patel scripted history by bagging India’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. The 34-year-old signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games after she lost (0-3) to World No.1 Chinese paddler Zhou Ying women’s singles class 4 final. Patel had defeated the Rio 2016 gold and silver medallist Miao Zhang of China (7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8) in the semi-final on Saturday.

Compatriot Jyoti Baliyan’s challenge in the women’s Individual Compound Open archery competitions at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games came to an end. The archer lost to her Irish counterpart Kerrie-Lousie Leonard in the 1/16 Elimination round earlier on Sunday. The country’s mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Baliyan crashed out of the ongoing quad-annual games. The Indian mixed pair bowed out in the quarterfinal clash (153-151) of the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, the day couldn’t get any better, as Asian record holder Nishad Kumar won silver in the Men’s High Jump T47 event. Kumar with a best effort of 2.06m created a new Asian Record and doubled India’s medal tally. High jumper Ram Pal finished fifth with a personal best mark of 1.94m. USA’s Roderick Townsend bagged the gold with a world record 2.15m jump.

The day ended on another high as Vinod Kumar won the bronze medal in the Men’s Discus Throw F52 event. The ex-BSF soldier participating in his maiden games gave the best effort of 19.91m. He not only scripted a new Asian record at Tokyo, but also earned the third medal of the day for India.

With a superb finish on Day five of the Paralympic Game, Indian para-athletes will hope to add more to its tally in the following days. Two-time Paralympics gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin) among other para-athletes, will be competing in various disciplines on Monday.

Here’s a list of events where Indian athletes will compete on Monday, August 30:

Athletics

Men’s Discus Throw F56 Final: Yogesh Kathuniya, starts at 6:05 AM IST

Men’s Javelin Throw F46 Final: Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia, starts at 7:33 AM IST

Men’s Javelin Throw F64 Final: Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary, starts at 3:30 PM IST

Shooting

Women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 qualification: Avani Lekhara, starts at 5:00 AM IST

Men’s R1 10 m air rifle standing SH1 qualification: Deepak Saini, Swaroop Unkalkar, starts at 7:15 AM IST

Women’s R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 final: Avani Lekhara (subject to qualification), starts at 7:30 AM IST

Men’s R1 10 m air rifle standing SH1 final: Deepak Saini, Swaroop Unkalkar (subject to qualification), starts at 9:45 AM IST

Where to watch?

Fans in India can watch live action from Day six of the Tokyo Paralympics on Eurosport/ Eurosport HD channels. The country’s national broadcaster Doordarshan will also telecast events featuring Indian athletes.

Sport enthusiasts looking to live stream the events on the internet will have to use the Eurosport app in the country.

