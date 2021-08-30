India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, August 31, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details: Indian shooter Avani Lekhara on Monday scripted history by becoming the first-ever female athlete from the county to win the gold medal at the Paralympic Games. The 19-year-old shooter fired her way to the podium in the women’s 10m air rifle event. She signed off from the colossal event with a world record-equalling score of 249.6, which is now a Paralympics record.

India’s athletics team also had a successful outing in Tokyo on Monday. The biggest winner in athletics was Sumit Antil, who won the gold medal in the men’s javelin F64 event. Sumit threw a gigantic throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to set a new world record and guided India to their second gold medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Yogesh Kathuniya started the day with a silver medal in the men’s discus throw event. In his sixth and last attempt, the 24-year-old threw the disc to 44.38m, his best attempt in the tournament to take the silver medal home.

On the other hand, veteran javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia once again had a podium finish in the Paralympics as he clinched a silver medal in the men’s javelin throw F46 final.

Overall, it was the best day for India in the Paralympics so far. Here is the schedule of Indian athletes for tomorrow:

Events:

Shooting

Time: 6:00 am (IST)

Women’s P2 10 m air pistol SH1: Rubina Francis

Time: 8:30 am (IST)

Men’s P1 10 m air pistol SH1: Singhraj, Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh

Athletics

Time: 6:56 am (IST)

Women’s Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

Time: 7:08 am (IST)

Women’s 100m T13 – Simran

Time: 3:55 pm (IST)

Men’s High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Archery:

Time: 7:12 am (IST)

Men’s compound, 1/8 Elimination round: Rakesh Kumar (India) vs Marian Marecak (Slovakia)

Table-tennis:

Time: 8:00 am (IST)

Women’s team class 4-5, Quarter-finals: China vs India (Bhavina Patel vs Sonalben Patel)

Telecast:

Indian sports enthusiasts can catch the live telecast of Day 7 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Eurosport and Eurosport HD. The broadcasting of events featuring Indian athletes is also available on Doordarshan (DD).

Live-stream:

Live-stream of Day seven of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is available on the Eurosport app.

