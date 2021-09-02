India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, September 3, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

The Indian contingent had a decent outing on the ninth day of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. In the first event of the day, Suhas Yathiraj won the Men’s Singles SL4 match against Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9. Tarun Dhillon was also victorious in the same category as he defeated Siripong Teamarrom of Thailand 21-7, 21-13.

Pramod Bhagat defeated Oleksandr Chyrkov of Ukraine 21-12, 21-9 in the Men’s Singles SL3 event. Krishna Nagar was also victorious in Men’s Singles SS6 event as he crushed Malaysia’s Didin Taresoh 22-20, 21-10.

Meanwhile, Parul Parmar lost her both groups matches in the Women’s Singles SL4 category. The duo of Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli were also beaten by second-seeded Chinese pair of Cheng Hefang and Ma Huihui 7-21 5-21 in Group B encounter in Women’s Doubles SL3-SU5 category.

Palak Kohli won her Group match against Zehra Baglar 21-12, 21-18 in Women’s Singles SU5.

Prachi Yadav has qualified for the semifinals of Women’s VL2 in Para Canoeing.

Moving on to Taekwondo, Aruna Tanwar started the day on a high note by winning her round of 16 matches in Women’s K44 -49kg. However, she was beaten in the quarterfinals by Peru’s Leonor Espinoza Carranza. And in a heartbreaking turn of events, she was forced to withdraw from repechage due to a suspected fracture.

Here is India’s schedule for tomorrow:

Events:

Swimming

Time: 06:10 am (IST)

50m Butterfly S7 -Niranjan Mukundan

Shooting

Time: 06:00 am (IST)

Men’s R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Time: 06:00 am (IST)

Women’s R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

Athletics

Time: 07:32 am (IST)

Men’s High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Time: 03:40 pm (IST)

Men’s Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Time: 03:35 pm (IST)

Women’s Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

Telecast:

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics are getting broadcasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD in India. The liver coverage of the different matches featuring Indian athletes is athletes available on Doordarshan (DD) as well.

Live-stream:

To live-stream the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Paralympics log in to the Eurosport app.

