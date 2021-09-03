India Schedule at Tokyo Paralympics, September 4, 2021: Event, Match Timings and Live Streaming Details

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 is proving to be a medal rush for the Indian contingent. The medal tally for India has hit 12 – 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 4 Bronze – so far. The 18-large Indian Paralympic squad gave an exceptional performance yet another time on the 10th day of the Tokyo games 2020.

The first medal for the day was bagged by 18-year-old Praveen Kumar in the Men’s High Jump T64, when he made the Asian record of 2.07m and brought home a silver. Another medal was added to the tally by Avani Lekhara, who won a bronze in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH.

Harvinder Singh defeated S. Tavisani in Archery to reach the semi-finals. Badminton also churned out good results with Manoj Sarkar (MS SL3), Pramod Bhagat-Palak Kohli (XD SL3-SU5), Suhas Yathiraj (MS SL4), and Tarun Dhillon (MS SL4)

Prachi Yadav who was the first Indian athlete to be qualified for Canoe Sprint Final, finished 8th in the finals. Indian shuttler duo Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar lost their match against Lenaig Morin and Faustine Noel.

Suyash Yadav and Niranjan Mukundan also took an exit after finishing 5th and 6th in their swimming events.

Here’s the schedule for India tomorrow:

Events:

Badminton

Men’s Single SL3 Semi-FInal

Manoj Sarkar

Time – 5:30 AM

Pramod Bhagat

Time – 5:30 AM

Men’s Single SL4 Semi Final

Tarun Dhillon

Time – 5:30 AM

Suyash Yathiraj

Time – 5:30 AM

Mixed Doubles SL/SU Semi-Final

Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

Time –5:30 AM

Men’s Singles SH6 Semi-Final

Krishna Nagar

Time – 5:30 AM

Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Finals

Navdeep

Time – 3:40 PM

Mixed 50m Pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana Akash, Manish Narwal

Time – 6:00 AM

Telecast:

The Paralympic games are being broadcasted by Eurosport HD and Eurosport in India. Doordarshan (DD) is also covering various events with the participation of Indian athletes.

Live-Stream:

Log on to the Eurosport app to watch different sporting events live.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here