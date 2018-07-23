English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
India Seeded Fifth at Team Event of World Junior Squash Championship
India has been seeded fifth and placed in Group 'E' with Switzerland and Saudi Arabia in the men's team event of the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship, which begins on July 24.
(IMAGE: Twitter/ Doordarshan Sports)
Chennai: India has been seeded fifth and placed in Group 'E' with Switzerland and Saudi Arabia in the men's team event of the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship, which begins on July 24.
Egypt, which has dominated in the individual events of the world junior championship, has been given the top billing. It had finished runner-up at the last edition in Poland in 2016.
Canada has been seeded two and England three. Pakistan, winner of the title in 2016, has been seeded a lowly 11th. The final is scheduled on July 29.
According to national coach Cyrus Poncha, India should be able to top the pool and if the team can do that there is a possibility of playing either Czech Republic or Pakistan for a place in the top eight.
"Our boys have the potential," he said on the road ahead.
In all 24 countries are taking part in the team event and they have been placed in eight groups. Two teams from each group would advance to the knock-out phase.
Group A: Egypt, Australia, Singapore
Group B: Canada, Argentina, Scotland
Group C: England, Ireland, South Africa
Group D: Malaysia, France, Germany
Group E: India, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia
Group F: Czech Republic, Pakistan, Zimbabwe
Group G: Colombia, New Zealand, Qatar
Group H: USA, Hong Kong China, Finland
Seedings: 1. Egypt, 2. Canada, 3. England, 4. Malaysia, 5. India 6. Czech Republic 7. Colombia, 8. USA.
