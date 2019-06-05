Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Castles Faf du Plessis and Van Der Dussen With Stunning Deliveries
In two stunning deliveries, Chahal got van der Dussen and du Plessis’ stumps on the first and the last ball of the 20th over respectively.
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen is clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal during the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India.
After Jasprit Bumrah swept up South Africa’s openers, Yuzvendra Chahal, in a single devastating over, bowled out Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis, putting India in command of their World Cup opener on Wednesday at Southampton.
The ball to get rid of van der Dussen drifted considerably in the air toward leg as the South African went to reverse-sweep it. Van der Dussen, however, did not expect the amount of drift on the ball and missed the shot completely as the ball spun back sharply on to his leg stump, leaving him embarrassed and walking back to the pavilion.
#INDvSAR Dussen OUT b Chahal 🎳 22(37) 0x6 1x4*RSA* 78/3 19.1 OvF Plessis 38(52) pic.twitter.com/9wet47i3Yz— Raza Akram (@razaakram000) June 5, 2019
Then, on the sixth ball of the over, Chahal’s straighter delivery slipped in through a small gap between du Plessis’ bat and pad as he lunged forward to play the shot.
Chahal is on fire. Du Plessis is gone#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Xpd1lN0F9X— ❤DARVEY❤ (@Sudharsan_AK10) June 5, 2019
Du Plessis and van der Dussen had built up a bit of a partnership after Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had departed early. The South African captain was dismissed for 38, while van der Dussen departed for 22.
Minutes later, India’s second wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav caught J.P. Duminy leg before, leaving South Africa reeling with five wickets down.
India, asked to bowl first by du Plessis after losing the toss, gained early advantage in their first game at the World Cup. South Africa’s World Cup campaign, however, hangs in the balance after the Proteas were beaten in their first two futures against England and Bangladesh respectively.
At the time of writing, South Africa were 113/5.
