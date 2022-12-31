The year 2023 will be a crucial one for Indian sports as athletes will look to book their tickets for the 202 Paris Olympics.

Apart from the Asian and World championships in different sports, all eyes will be on India as they host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The postponed Asian Games is also scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China come September with the AFC Asian Cup football tournament being moved from China and now will be played in Qatar.

The four tennis Grand Slams will again begin but without the star names like Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be focus too in badminton, especially given India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022.

Indian track and field, like Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and Eldhose Paul, will be key players to bring more glory in athletics for India, with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August being the headline event.

India Sports Calendar 2023 - Event Schedule and Start Dates

Date Event Sport Venue January 13-29 Men’s Hockey World Cup Hockey Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India January 16-29 Australian Open Tennis Melbourne, Australia January 31-February 11 Khelo India Youth Games Multi-sports Madhya Pradesh, India March 15-31 Women’s World Boxing Championships Boxing New Delhi, India March 14-19 All England Badminton Championships Badminton Birmingham, UK March 28-April 2 Asian Wrestling Championships Wrestling Delhi, India May 1-14 Men’s World Boxing Championships Boxing Tashkent, Uzbekistan May 3-13 Asian Weightlifting Championships Weightlifting Jinju, South Korea May 5 Doha Diamond League Athletics Qatar May 22-28 World Table Tennis Championships Table Tennis Durban, South Africa May 28 - June 11 French Open Tennis Paris, France July 3-13 Wimbledon Championships Tennis UK July 20 - August 20 Women’s FIFA World Cup Football Australia/New Zealand July 14-30 World Aquatics Championships Swimming Fukuoka, Japan August 19-27 World Athletics Championships Athletics Budapest, Hungary August 21-27 World Badminton Championships Badminton Copenhagen, Denmark August 28 - September 10 US Open Tennis New York, USA September 2-17 World Weightlifting Championships Weightlifting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 3-10 World Rowing Championships Rowing Belgrade, Serbia September 16-24 World Wrestling Championships Wrestling Belgrade, Serbia September 23 - October 8 Asian Games Multi-sports Hangzhou, China December 13-17 World Tour Finals Badminton TBD TBD AFC Asian Cup Football Qatar

