India Sports Calendar 2023 - Event Schedule and Start Dates

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 15:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Neeraj Chopra (AP Photo)

Here is the full schedule and sports calendar for India in 2023

The year 2023 will be a crucial one for Indian sports as athletes will look to book their tickets for the 202 Paris Olympics.

Apart from the Asian and World championships in different sports, all eyes will be on India as they host the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The postponed Asian Games is also scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China come September with the AFC Asian Cup football tournament being moved from China and now will be played in Qatar.

The four tennis Grand Slams will again begin but without the star names like Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be focus too in badminton, especially given India’s historic Thomas Cup triumph in 2022.

Indian track and field, like Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable and Eldhose Paul, will be key players to bring more glory in athletics for India, with the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August being the headline event.

DateEventSportVenue
January 13-29Men’s Hockey World CupHockeyBhubaneswar and Rourkela, India
January 16-29Australian OpenTennisMelbourne, Australia
January 31-February 11Khelo India Youth GamesMulti-sportsMadhya Pradesh, India
March 15-31Women’s World Boxing ChampionshipsBoxingNew Delhi, India
March 14-19All England Badminton ChampionshipsBadmintonBirmingham, UK
March 28-April 2Asian Wrestling ChampionshipsWrestlingDelhi, India
May 1-14Men’s World Boxing ChampionshipsBoxingTashkent, Uzbekistan
May 3-13Asian Weightlifting ChampionshipsWeightliftingJinju, South Korea
May 5Doha Diamond LeagueAthleticsQatar
May 22-28World Table Tennis ChampionshipsTable TennisDurban, South Africa
May 28 - June 11French OpenTennisParis, France
July 3-13Wimbledon ChampionshipsTennisUK
July 20 - August 20Women’s FIFA World CupFootballAustralia/New Zealand
July 14-30World Aquatics ChampionshipsSwimmingFukuoka, Japan
August 19-27World Athletics ChampionshipsAthleticsBudapest, Hungary
August 21-27World Badminton ChampionshipsBadmintonCopenhagen, Denmark
August 28 - September 10US OpenTennisNew York, USA
September 2-17World Weightlifting ChampionshipsWeightliftingRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
September 3-10World Rowing ChampionshipsRowingBelgrade, Serbia
September 16-24World Wrestling ChampionshipsWrestlingBelgrade, Serbia
September 23 - October 8Asian GamesMulti-sportsHangzhou, China
December 13-17World Tour FinalsBadmintonTBD
TBDAFC Asian CupFootballQatar

