Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Squad for Cricket ICC World Cup 2019: Full List, All You Need to Know, ODI Records

Jasprit Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, will lead the pace attack and will be the key wicket-taker apart from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

News18.com

Updated:June 5, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India Squad for Cricket ICC World Cup 2019: Full List, All You Need to Know, ODI Records
Indian cricket team start their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa. (Photo Credit: BCCI)
Loading...

Virat Kohli will start the most defining journey of his international career on Wednesday as he carries the hopes of more than a billion fans when he leads India against a struggling South Africa in their 2019 World Cup opener at Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.

One of the fancied contenders to lift the Wold Cup, India is the favourite against the injury-hit squad as it brings a balanced squad that has all the bases covered, with a strong-batting line-up and a well-rounded bowling unit.

But much will depend on how the top order performs, as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be key to India starting well. The middle order, however, seems a bit brittle and India does not bat as deep as some of the other sides like England. Jasprit Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, will lead the pace attack and will be the key wicket-taker apart from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here’s a lowdown on India’s World Cup squad and their ODI record.

CWC_India Squad_4

CWC_India Squad_14

CWC_India Squad_13

CWC_India Squad_12

CWC_India Squad_11

CWC_India Squad_9

CWC_India Squad_8

CWC_India Squad_7

CWC_India Squad_6

CWC_India Squad_5

CWC_India Squad_3

CWC_India Squad_2

CWC_India Squad_

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram