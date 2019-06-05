India Squad for Cricket ICC World Cup 2019: Full List, All You Need to Know, ODI Records
Jasprit Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, will lead the pace attack and will be the key wicket-taker apart from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Virat Kohli will start the most defining journey of his international career on Wednesday as he carries the hopes of more than a billion fans when he leads India against a struggling South Africa in their 2019 World Cup opener at Rose Bowl, Southampton on June 5.
One of the fancied contenders to lift the Wold Cup, India is the favourite against the injury-hit squad as it brings a balanced squad that has all the bases covered, with a strong-batting line-up and a well-rounded bowling unit.
But much will depend on how the top order performs, as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be key to India starting well. The middle order, however, seems a bit brittle and India does not bat as deep as some of the other sides like England. Jasprit Bumrah, the top ranked ODI bowler, will lead the pace attack and will be the key wicket-taker apart from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Here’s a lowdown on India’s World Cup squad and their ODI record.
