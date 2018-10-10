India Squad for Friendly Against China Announced

Related Stories Ahead of China Trip, Indian Coach Stephen Constantine Unhappy With Lack of Preparation

Head coach Stephen Constantine Tuesday announced his 22-member squad for India’s first ever international football match in China to be played in Suzhou on October 13.Striker Balwant Singh was dropped from the squad as his passport expires in less than six months. He was denied the Chinese Visa.Out of the 17 matches played between the two countries so far, the Red Dragons have won on 12 occasions. The rest of the five matches ended in draws.The last time the two sides met was in the Nehru Cup in Kochi in 1997, China had won 2-1 then.Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Karanjit Singh.Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das.Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.