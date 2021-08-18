CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Sports » India Storm into Final of Mixed 4X400m Relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships
1-MIN READ

India Storm into Final of Mixed 4X400m Relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team at the U-20 World Athletics Championships (Twitter)

Indian mixed 4x400m relay team at the U-20 World Athletics Championships (Twitter)

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil stormed into the final of the U20 World Athletics Championships as the second-best team.

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team stormed into the final of the U-20 World Athletics Championships after topping its heat here on Wednesday. The Indian quartet of Abdul Razzaq, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil (in same order) entered the final as the second best team overall with a championship record timing of 3:23.36. The record was, however, short-lived as the athletes from Nigeria improved on it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a timing of 3:21.66.

The finals will be held later in the evening. So far, India have had Seema Antil (discus throw, 2002), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw, 2014), Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw, 2016) and Hima Das (400m, 2018) among others returning with medals from the world U20 meet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 18, 2021, 13:34 IST