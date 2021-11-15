India to Compete in 13th Esports World Championships

A seven-member Indian team will compete in three gaming categories at the 13th Esports World Championship in Eilat, Israel starting on Tuesday. The Indian athletes, who will be supported by MPL Sports Foundation and sportwear brand from Bata, POWER, will be competing in CS:GO, Tekken7 and PES categories during the tournament, Esports Federation of India (ESFI) said in a release.

The multi-game event will feature four official games titles including DOTA 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Tekken 7 and eFootball 2022 and one promoted title, Audition. “It is a very heartening and encouraging to see these gamers with diverse backgrounds representing India at the biggest stage in the world and I hope we will be able to win medals and bring glory for the country," said Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President, ESFI.

Following a series of regional qualification rounds including the South Asian as well as the Asia qualifiers, seven countries from Asia advanced to the world stage. The Asian nations competing in the championship are Republic of Korea, Mongolia, India, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

