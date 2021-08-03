India at Tokyo Olympics, Day 11: Defeat in Men's Hockey Semis; Disappointment in Wrestling And Athletics

On the 11th day of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Indians were in action across four disciplines - javelin throw (women), hockey (men), wrestling (women), and shot put (men).

Here’s how the day turned out for Indian athletes

Annu Rani - Javelin Throw

For an automatic qualification to the final, India’s Annu needed to make a throw of at least 63m. As per the rule, those earning the qualification mark or the top-12 performers qualify. However, the 29-year-old managed throws of 50.35m, 53.19m and 54.04m and didn’t progress ahead finishing 14th.

Annu’s top effort of 53.04m was way below her personal best of 63.24 which would have ensured a direct qualification.

Men’s Hockey - Semifinal

India took on world champion Belgium in the semifinals of men’s hockey but went down 2-5 to be out of gold medal contention. India conceded an early goal in the second minute before hitting back in the 7th minute to draw level at one-all. Two minutes later, they took the lead through Mandeep Singh with the first quarter finishing 2-1 in India’s favour.

However, four minutes into the second quarter, Alexander Hendrickx equalised for Belgium before hitting two more to complete his hat-trick. In the final minute, John-John Dohmen added one more goal with his team entering a second straight Olympic final.

Later in the day, Australia defeated Germany to book a final date with Belgium. India will now face Germany for the bronze medal on Thursday.

Sonam Malik - Wrestling

India’s campaign in wrestling began with Sonam in the women’s 62kg category. However, the 19-year-old performed admirably well and was leading 2-0 at one stage but her debut ended in a defeat with Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu progressing to the last-eight. Khurelkhuu though lost in the quarterfinal meaning Malik wouldn’t make it to the repechage round either.

Tajinderpal Singh - Shot put

More disappointment was in store for India in their last event of the day when Tajinder Pal Singh committed fouls in two of his three attempts. His best effort of 19.99m wasn’t enough to progress to the final as he finished 13th in Group A.

