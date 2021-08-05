Tokyo Olympics Day 13 India Round-up: Thirst For Hockey Medal Quenched; Ravi Kumar Dahiya in Elite Company

Another sparkling day for India, their best this Tokyo Olympics so far with two medals being added to their tally thanks to the men’s hockey team and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya. There were a couple of disappointments including a shocker as Vinesh Phogat lost her quarter-final bout and didn’t make it to the repechage round either.

Here’s a round-up of India’s day out in Tokyo

Chak De! India

The famous song from a Bollywood movie on hockey is being played on repeat since Thursday morning. The men’s hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh, finally ended their 41-year wait for an Olympic medal by clinching a bronze in Tokyo. In an entertaining affair, India held on to their slim one-goal lead and survived a late flurry of attacks from Germans to win 5-4.

A first ever medal since 1980 Games. Over to you girls.

Vinesh Suffers Stunning Defeat

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was the first of the Indian wrestlers to take to the mat on Thursday. She sparkled in her opening bout defeating Rio Olympics bronze medallist and six-time world medallist Sofia Mattsson 7-1 in the 57kg event. She entered the quarters as the favourite against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus.

The Indian had no answer to the supreme defence of Vanesa as she was pinned and went out of gold medal contention. Her repechage hopes were also dashed when Vanesa didn’t make it to the final either.

Silver for Ravi

Ravi Kumar Dahiya became the second ever Indian wrestler to win an Olympic silver, emulating the legendary Sushil Kumar. Ravi faced two-time world champion Zavur Uguev of Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal match. He put up a valiant fight but lost 4-7. He thus joins an illustrious list of wrestlers including KD Jadhav, Sushil, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sakshi Malik to have won an Olympic medal.

Agony for Deepak

Deepak Punia entered the bronze medal match after losing in the semifinal of men’s 87kg category on Wednesday. He had all but sealed a bronze but in the dying seconds of his bout against Myles Amine of San Marino, the Indian missed out on the glory.

Amine grabbed a two-pointer having gotten hold of Punia’s right leg which he converted into a take-down to win 3-2.

Race-walkers Disappoint

In the men’s 20km race walk event, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla and KT Irfan were the Indian challengers. Of the three, Sandeep started well and was in the second spot at the halfway stage before losing steam to finish 23rd with a timing of 1 hour 25 minute and 7 seconds.

Rohilla finished 47th with a timing of 1 hour 32 minute and 6 seconds while Irfan was 51st with a timing of 1 hour 34 minute and 41 seconds in a field that started with 57 athletes out of which 52 finished the race.

A Medal in Golf?

Dream on. India golfer Aditi Ashok, with a bogey-free five-under par 66 for a total of 133, has kept hold on to the second spot after the end of round 2 in women’s individual strokeplay. She shared the spot with Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63).

The other Indian in the field, Diksha Dagar, is at the 53rd spot with six-over 148.

