India at Tokyo Olympics Schedule, July 28, 2021: Event Timings And Live Streaming Details

The fifth day at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics was a mixed bag for Indian athletes. Indian shooters remained medal-less with Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil, Deepak Kumar failed to qualify for Qualification Stage 2 in 10m air rifle mixed team event. Also, the mixed team of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary performed well, but failed to make it to medal round in 10m air pistol event. The duo of Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma was also knocked out after Stage 1.

In badminton, India’s men’s double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their match but didn’t make the cut for the quarterfinals. In table tennis, paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal went down in the third round to defending champion Ma Long. Indian Tennis team’s campaign at Tokyo also ended on Tuesday, as the mixed pair of Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal failed to make the cut due to their low combined ranking of 153.

In morale boosting news, boxer Lovlina Borgohain punched her way into the quarterfinal after she defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany in the women’s welterweight category. She is one win away from a medal finish. Adding to it, the Indian men’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-0.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics?

The broadcasting rights for Tokyo Olympics 2020 were secured by Sony Pictures Networks. Fans can watch the events live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 channels. Apart from that, national broadcaster Doordarshan will also broadcast the events on its network.

How can I live stream the Tokyo Olympics?

Sports enthusiasts can also watch live streaming on SonyLIV.

Here’s a look at India’s schedule for July 28: (Please note all timings are in IST)

Archery

Men’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksi Hunbin, starts at 7:31 AM

Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov, starts at 12:30 PM

Women’s individual — 1/32 eliminations

Deepika Kumari vs Bhu Karma, starts at 2:14 PM.

Badminton

Women’s singles, Group J match — P.V. Sindhu vs N.Y. Cheung, scheduled for 7:30 AM.

Men’s singles, Group D match -B. Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw, starts at 2:30 PM.

Boxing

Women’s middleweight Round of 16 -Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib, starts at 2:33 PM.

Hockey

India Women vs Great Britain (Pool A), starts at 6:30 AM.

Rowing

Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals -Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal, scheduled for 8:00 AM.

Sailing

Men’s Skiff — 49er — Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar), Followed by Race 03, Race 04, starts at 8:35 AM.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here