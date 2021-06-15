India vs Afghanistan 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

In the upcoming fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, India will face local rivals Afghanistan. The match is scheduled to be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on June 15, Tuesday at 07:30 pm IST. Both India and Afghanistan will be playing for pride as they are already out of the World Cup race.

India will be entering the contest after registering their first win of the Qualifiers against Bangladesh. They find themselves sitting at the third position on the Group E points table after their three matches ended in a draw while they registered victory in one out of seven league games.

Afghanistan also experienced a torrid run in the World Cup Qualifiers as they are sitting at the fourth position on the Group E points table with one victory, four losses, and two tie matches. Their last game saw them registering a defeat against Oman by 2-1.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Afghanistan match will kick off at 07:30 pm IST.

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers India vs Afghanistan: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns for both India and Afghanistan. All the players from both teams will be available for selection.

India possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Bipin Singh, Udanta Singh, Glan Martins, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh

Afghanistan possible starting line-up: Ovays Azizi, Masih Sanghani, Haroon Amiri, David Najem, Hassan Amin, Milad Intezar, Omid Popalzay, Mustafa Zazai, Naeem Rahimi, Faysal Shayesteh, Amredin Sherifi

What time will India vs Afghanistan 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match kick-off?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture between both sides will kick off at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, June 15, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

What TV channel will show India vs Afghanistan 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match?

Fans can watch live telecast on Sony Ten 2/HD channels.

How can I live stream India vs Afghanistan 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLIV

