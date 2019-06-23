Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WATCH: Mohammad Shami Becomes Second Indian to Pull-off Hat-Trick in World Cup, Seals Victory Against Afghanistan

Mohammad Shami, who wouldn't have played this game had Bhuvneshwar Kumar been fit, turned out to become the one to secure India’s victory against Afghanistan with this historic hat-trick.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 8:46 AM IST
Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complete a hat trick and win the match
Dodging a potential banana peel, India on Saturday remained undefeated in this World Cup but couldn’t have been harder pushed by Afghanistan, who fell just 11 runs short of chasing down a miser 224 for eight sported by Virat Kohli & Co in a thrilling encounter.

While Jasprit Bumrah once again proved he is the crown jewel of this bowling attack with his double-wicket maiden and brilliant penultimate over of the innings, it was his fellow pacer Mohammed Shami who delivered the death blow and became only the second Indian - after Chetan Sharma - and 10th player to bag a World Cup hat-trick.

Shami, who wouldn't have played this game had Bhuvneshwar Kumar been fit, turned out to become the one to secure India’s victory with this historic hat-trick, which began with the prized scalp of Nabi and ended with a whirring yorker that demolished the stumps of No.11 Mujeeb. There was a point, when the game dangled dangerously when Nabi smeared a hard-to-hit low full-toss off Shami across the boundary to leave Afghanistan needing 12 off the last five balls with three wickets in hand. But the pacer followed it with a dot ball and dismissed Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries (two of them lethal yorkers) and by the end of his spell, Shami had finished with 4 wickets for 40 runs off 9.5 overs. Take a bow!​

