WATCH: Mohammad Shami Becomes Second Indian to Pull-off Hat-Trick in World Cup, Seals Victory Against Afghanistan
Mohammad Shami, who wouldn't have played this game had Bhuvneshwar Kumar been fit, turned out to become the one to secure India’s victory against Afghanistan with this historic hat-trick.
Mohammed Shami celebrates taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman to complete a hat trick and win the match
Dodging a potential banana peel, India on Saturday remained undefeated in this World Cup but couldn’t have been harder pushed by Afghanistan, who fell just 11 runs short of chasing down a miser 224 for eight sported by Virat Kohli & Co in a thrilling encounter.
While Jasprit Bumrah once again proved he is the crown jewel of this bowling attack with his double-wicket maiden and brilliant penultimate over of the innings, it was his fellow pacer Mohammed Shami who delivered the death blow and became only the second Indian - after Chetan Sharma - and 10th player to bag a World Cup hat-trick.
CWC History 2nd Indian bowler take a Hat trick 🔥❤ #shami #TeamIndia #INDvAFG #IndiavsAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/awlTYWbGsm
— Abimanyu Patriot🇮🇳 (@Abimanyu_71298) June 22, 2019
Shami, who wouldn't have played this game had Bhuvneshwar Kumar been fit, turned out to become the one to secure India’s victory with this historic hat-trick, which began with the prized scalp of Nabi and ended with a whirring yorker that demolished the stumps of No.11 Mujeeb. There was a point, when the game dangled dangerously when Nabi smeared a hard-to-hit low full-toss off Shami across the boundary to leave Afghanistan needing 12 off the last five balls with three wickets in hand. But the pacer followed it with a dot ball and dismissed Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in successive deliveries (two of them lethal yorkers) and by the end of his spell, Shami had finished with 4 wickets for 40 runs off 9.5 overs. Take a bow!
What a way to end it @MdShami11! 🎩🎩🎩 Nabi c Pandya b Shami Alam b Shami Ur Rahman b Shami India take an absolute thriller by 11 runs. Watch the winning (and hat-trick) moment here!#INDvAFG | #TeamIndia | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/q9fYvcR56z — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2019
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- 'UPCop' Uttar Pradesh Police App Now Enables Filing of FIR Online
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s