India vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl: ODI Stats, Win, Loss, Tied and Match History

India and Afghanistan have faced each other in two one-day internationals, where India won one and the other match was tied.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl: ODI Stats, Win, Loss, Tied and Match History
India have won all their three World Cup matches so far. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Among the favourites to win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, India will take on Afghanistan in their next encounter at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on June 22 (Saturday) at 3 pm. Coming to the match with three wins on the trot, Virat Kohli led India would look to continue the momentum, while the Gulbadin Naid-led side yet to register a win will try making life harder for the men in blue.

India are sitting at the fourth spot on the points table with seven points from four games. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are bottom placed.

Previously, India and Afghanistan have faced each other two times in Asia Cup. Out of these, India have won one whereas Afghanistan haven't registered even a single win. During the 2018 Asia cup, the match tied between the two teams at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. So based on their current performance and previous ODI history, one could say that India have an advantage in the upcoming clash.

Moreover, if we look at the winning probability, then it also tells us that India have a higher change of securing a 4th victory in the ongoing tournament with 95% probability as compared to Afghanistan 5%.

So ahead of India's clash with Afghanistan, here's a look at their ODI Stats:

India vs Afghanistan ODI Stats

Number of matches played between Afghanistan and India: 2

India won: 1

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1

No Result: 0

Also Watch

