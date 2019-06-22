Take the pledge to vote

India vs Afghanistan: Southampton Weather, Rose Bowl Pitch Report and Record

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Afghanistan does not face a rain threat and the early part of the match is expected to see plenty of sunshine.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Southampton Weather, Rose Bowl Pitch Report and Record
The weather forecast for India vs Afghanistan says clear skies with plenty of sunshine. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
India are all set to play their fifth match in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan- at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Virat Kohli and his men, who are yet to lose a single game, will hope to continue with their unbeatable winning strategy in the ongoing World Cup when they take on Gulbadin Naib's side. Meanwhile, Afghanistan who got thrashed by England in their previous encounter will aim for a much-improved performance and earn their first points in the showpiece event.

Weather Update:

The weather forecast for the upcoming clash between India and Afghanistan is predicted to be clear with plenty of sunshine. In the morning, the weather will remain sunny. However as the day progresses, the weather is expected to turn cloudy. So even though the weather might get cold, they are no chances of rain as such.

Pitch Report:

Since Southampton is one of the biggest grounds in England, the fitness of the player will play an important role in the upcoming match. Moreover, with plenty of space available, the pitch will help spinners to bowl freely and take wickets.

Stadium Facts:

Scheduled at Rose Bowl cricket ground, the venue was first established in 2001 with a capacity of 6,500 people. However it can accommodate up to 20,000 people with temporary seating.

The Ageas Bowl was designed by award-winning architects Michael Hopkins and Partners. While being a splendid feat of architecture, its location proved problematic for spectators in the early days. The venue was also criticized during Champions Trophy in 2004, as the access to ground for England key fixture got difficult.

This World cup, The Rose Bowl will host a total of 5 matches. Previously, it has hosted 27 One Day Internationals. Out of it, 10 matches were won by the home team, 7 were won by the touring team and the 5 were won by neutral teams. The highest innings made on this ground was of 373 runs made by England against Pakistan.

