1-min read

India vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli in Race to Beat Another Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Record

Virat Kohli will have the chance to become the fastest to score 20,000 international runs against Afghanistan on Saturday.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:36 AM IST
India vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli in Race to Beat Another Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara Record
Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 11000 ODI runs in the match against Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)
Just days after becoming the fastest batsman to score 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has set his eye on another record held by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

As he takes the field against Afghanistan, he will have the chance to become the fastest to score 20,000 international runs. Kohli currently has 19, 896 runs to his name and is just 104 runs short of the record that Tendulkar holds together with Brian Lara.

That Kohli will break the record is a certainty, considering he has played only 415 innings -- 131 in Tests, 222 in ODIs, 62 in T20Is – so far, while both Tendulkar and Lara had taken 453 innings to reach the mark. Former Australia Captain Ricky Ponting is third on the list with 468 innings.

What remains to be seen is whether he can do it against Afghanistan on Saturday, or if the wait will be a little longer. Kohli has so far not scored a century in this World Cup, but he has been in fine form over the last couple of matches.

After getting out cheaply against South Africa in India’s World Cup opener, he score 82 against Australia and 77 against Pakistan, building on from the platform provided by the openers.

During the innings against Pakistan, he had achieved the milestone of becoming the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs, taking just 222 innings to become the new holder of the record. Sachin Tendulkar had taken 276 innings.

India, currently fourth in the World Cup 2019 points table, will lock horns with bottom-ranked Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday.

