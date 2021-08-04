India vs Argentina Women Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final Updates: Gurjit Kaur Gives India 1-0 Lead

What time is the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo India vs Argentina match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that, the match will also be broadcasted on DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina fixture?

The hockey lovers can live stream the semi-final match between India and Argentina on the Sony LIV app and website.

