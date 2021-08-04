India vs Argentina Women Hockey Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Final Updates: Gurjit Kaur Gives India 1-0 Lead

India vs Argentina Live Score, Women Hockey Semi-Final, Tokyo Olympics 2020: The Indian Women’s hockey team got the lead, with a Gurjit Kaur goal from a penalty corner, against Argentina in the semi-final match of Olympics 2020. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan. India sealed its spot in the semi-final after beating Australia by 1-0 while Argentina defeated Germany by 3-0 for their semi-final spot. This is the first time in history that the Indian Women’s hockey team has reached this level at the Olympics. The winning goal from the Indian side was scored by Gurjit Kaur. India also saved as many as eight penalty corners to register their win against the three-time Olympic champions. The Argentinian side have clinched the silver medal in 2000 Sydney Games and 2012 London Games.
Hockey fans in India can watch the semi-final match live from 3:30 PM IST.
Fourth Medal for India!
Meanwhile, India have confirmed their fourth medal as Ravi Dahiya has reached the gold medal match in the Men's 57kg freestyle! India will have at least a silver medal!
It’s been just 10 days when India women hockey team began its Tokyo Olympics campaign - their third ever appearance at the marquee event and a second straight after Rio Games in 2016. India lost to Netherlands 1-5. They would suffer two more morale-crushing defeats but they seem to be a thing of distant past. As of today, the entire nation is basking in the glory of the magnificent 16 squad members who have already created history by sealing a maiden semi-finals berth at the Games and that too after beating a three-time Olympic gold medalist Australia.
What time is the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina match?
The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.
What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo India vs Argentina match?
Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that, the match will also be broadcasted on DD National channel.
How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina fixture?
The hockey lovers can live stream the semi-final match between India and Argentina on the Sony LIV app and website.
