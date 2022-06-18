India vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian women’s hockey team will face world number 2 Argentina in the FIH Women’s Pro League match. The match is a mere obligation as the league has already been secured by Argentina. The match will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam on Saturday, June 18. Indian viewers can tune in to watch the match at 5:30 pm IST.

India had been ranked 6th in the International hockey standing for the first time but plummeted to 9th after losing both their matches against Belgium last week. On the points table, India stands in the third position with 22 points from their 10 matches. In the absence of captain Rani Rampal, veteran Savita Punia will continue to lead the Indian team.

Meanwhile, the Argentina team will be looking to test their bench as they have already bagged the title. Key players might be rested as they have crucial tournaments coming up later this year.

Ahead of the IND vs ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

When will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina be played?

The IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina will take place on June 18, Saturday.

Where will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina be played?

The IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina begin?

The match between India and Argentina will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Argentina match?

India vs Argentina match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Argentina match?

India vs Argentina match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Argentina Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita Punia (C&gk), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Deepika

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Succi Belen (gk), Toccalino Sofia, Gorzelany Agustina, Alonso Agostina, Albertarrio Agustina, Granatto Maria, Sanchez Rocio (C), Sauze Victoria, Granatto Victoria, Trinchinetti Eugenia, CostaValentina

