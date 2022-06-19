India vs Argentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the final match of their campaign in the FIH Women’s Pro League India will take on the champions of the league, Argentina. Sanchez Rocio’s team has already claimed the league, so the match is really a formality. On Sunday, June 19, the match will be contested at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in the Netherlands.

India had a decent campaign as they finished in the third position in the league behind champions Argentina and the Netherlands. In the absence of captain Rani Rampal, the team was led by her deputy Savita Punia. India with a 24-player squad is poised to put its bench to the test ahead of the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Commonwealth Games next month.

Argentina will go on to win their first FIH Pro League trophy regardless of the outcome versus India. Argentina leads the FIH Pro League standings with 38 points from 14 games. This match will be their last league fixture and have nothing at stake as they have already been crowned champions.

Ahead of the IND vs ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina, here is all you need to know:

When will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina be played?

The IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina will take place on June 19, Sunday.

Where will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina be played?

The IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

What time will the IND VS ARG FIH Women’s Pro League match between India and Argentina begin?

The match between India and Argentina will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Argentina match?

India vs Argentina match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Argentina match?

India vs Argentina match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Argentina Possible Staring XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Savita Punia (C&gk), Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Deepika

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Succi Belen (gk), Toccalino Sofia, Gorzelany Agustina, Alonso Agostina, Albertarrio Agustina, Granatto Maria, Sanchez Rocio (C), Sauze Victoria, Granatto Victoria, Trinchinetti Eugenia, CostaValentina

