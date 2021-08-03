India vs Argentina Women Hockey Semi Final Match Date and India Time in Tokyo Olympics: Live Streaming and When and Where to Watch

India vs Argentina Women Hockey, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Semi-Finals: The Indian Women’s hockey team will face Argentina in the semi-final match of Olympics 2020. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4 at the Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan. India sealed its spot in the semi-final after beating Australia by 1-0 while Argentina defeated Germany by 3-0 for their semi-final spot. This is the first time in the history that the Indian Women’s hockey team has reached this level at the Olympics. The winning goal from the Indian side was scored by Gurjit Kaur. India also saved as many as eight penalty corners to register their win against the three-time Olympic champions. The Argentinian side have clinched the silver medal in 2000 Sydney Games and 2012 London Games.

Hockey fans in India can watch the semi-final match live from 7 AM IST.

Take a look at the Indian squad:

India: Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Here is all that you need to know before India vs Argentina match on August 4:

What time is the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina match?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 7:00 AM IST at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch, Tokyo, Japan.

What TV channel will telecast the Tokyo India vs Argentina match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The match can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Apart from that, the match will also be broadcasted on DD National channel.

How can I stream the Tokyo Olympics India vs Argentina fixture?

The hockey lovers can live stream the semi-final match between India and Argentina on the Sony LIV app and website.

