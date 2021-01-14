India vs Australia 4th Test Brisbane: How to Watch Ind vs Aus Today's Match on SonyLIV

India vs Australia 4th Test: How to Watch India vs Australia Today's Match on SonyLIV | India will be taking on hosts Australia in the fourth and final Test of the four-match series at The Gabba starting on Friday, January 15. The penultimate final Test fixture is sure to test the nerves of both sides as the series is currently tied at 1-1.

In the latest action-packed tour Down Under that has seen a mix of competitive games so far. The final Test will be for sure a cracker as both sides will be aiming to win the series 2-1. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, Australia won the first and India the second. While the Ajinkya Rahane led side snatched a draw in the third encounter at Sydney.

In the previous Test clash, Aussie batsmen Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Will Pucovski, and Cameron Green were able to post totals of 300 plus in both their innings. In response the visitors were bundled out for 244 in the first innings, however, they made a strong comeback in the second innings and managed a memorable draw. In spite of losing five wickets for 272 runs, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a terrific partnership to play out close to 44 overs, scoring 62 runs and thereby demolishing the chances of an Australian victory.

Both sides will give it all in this series decider. But the hosts with their tremendous record at Brisbane have an upper hand and are hot favourites.

As the third match is expected to be a crucial one for both teams, cricket fans can enjoy it on SonyLIV app.

To watch the match on SonyLIV, people will have to buy one of the three subscription plans. Those who want to subscribe for one month will have to pay Rs 299 and for six months will be charged Rs 699. The yearly subscription of SonyLIV costs Rs 999.

How to watch match on SonyLIV

Step 1: Open the PlayStore/App store on your mobile device

Step 2: Install the app

Step 3: Open the app and register using email ID or phone number

Step 4: Buy any one subscription plan

Step 5: Go to sports section of the app and enjoy the live streaming