India vs Australia, Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Final Highlights - As It Happened

PREVIEW: India were held to a narrow 1-1 draw by hosts Netherlands but it was enough for the last year's runners-up to enter their second consecutive final of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament. India scored through Mandeep Singh (47th minute) from a penalty corner rebound but the goal was nullified by Thierry Brinkman (55th) five minutes from the hooter. Australia finished on top of the standings despite losing 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina earlier in the day. India, which needed just a draw to progress, finished second. As per the rules of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify for Sunday's summit clash. India had a great chance to take the lead early on but SV Sunil failed to control the ball from a goalmouth melee. It will be a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final between India and Australia, where the Kookaburras came out victorious in the shoot-out.

Jul 1, 2018 9:48 pm (IST) Congrats to @16Sreejesh as his consistently good form throughout the Rabobank Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2018 earns him the accolade of the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.#IndiaKaGame #INDvAUS #HCT2018 pic.twitter.com/0Mh2K0GL1W — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 1, 2018

Jul 1, 2018 9:12 pm (IST) Edwards converts for Australia and wins them their 15th title! India were absolutely abysmal in the shootout here and Australia celebrate!

Jul 1, 2018 9:11 pm (IST) Manpreet scores for India and they stay alive..All eyes on Sreejesh now.

Jul 1, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Sreejesh saves from Craig to keep India alive here..Manpreet to take next for India

Jul 1, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Australia miss their next one but Lalit misses as well..

Jul 1, 2018 9:09 pm (IST) Harmanpreet misses for India, they will need to score all 3 now!

Jul 1, 2018 9:08 pm (IST) Beale scores for Australia! They lead 2-0

Jul 1, 2018 9:07 pm (IST) Sardar Singh misses for India! Australia lead 1-0 with one shot each here

Jul 1, 2018 9:06 pm (IST) Australia convert their first shot. Zalewski scores for Australia

Jul 1, 2018 9:05 pm (IST) Five players will have 8 seconds each to beat the goalkeeper from the 22m line! Remember, Australia defeated India in shootouts in 2016!

Jul 1, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) It finishes all square and we will have shootouts yet again to decide the winner here!

Jul 1, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) Manpreet misses an open goal here, what a huge opportunity, he was at the far post but fails to connect. 3 minutes left still

Jul 1, 2018 8:53 pm (IST) Seven minutes gone in the first quarter and we are still level at 1-1.. Not many chances in the fourth quarter so far

Jul 1, 2018 8:45 pm (IST) That's the end of the third quarter and we are level at 1-1, all to play for in the final quarter

Jul 1, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) GOAL! Vivek Prasad with the equalisere for India, the ball deflects around and then Vivek Prasad makes the most off the loose ball to slam it in. Harendra rejoices, we are all level now! The 17-year-old equalises.

Jul 1, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Unlucky that for India, Mandeep's shot comes back off the post! Still 1-0 to Australia here

Jul 1, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) Another penalty corner is wasted by India as Mandeep fails to get a clear connection on that one..10 minutes left in the third quarter

Jul 1, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) So, the second-half begins as India look to mount a comeback here

Jul 1, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) So, that's the end of the first half here and Australia lead 1-0! Coach Harendra Singh will have his task cut ot as India look to fightback.

Jul 1, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) GOAL! Australia get their first penalty corner of the match and Govers converts it. Sreejesh just lost the ball there and that's poor goalkeeping. 1-0 to Australia now.

Jul 1, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Birendra Lakra with some fine defending to stop the Australian forwards, the crowd too appreciates it. Still 0-0 here

Jul 1, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) Another penalty corner for India but it is again wasted as the drag flick hits the first runner - Hayward, still 0-0 here

Jul 1, 2018 7:54 pm (IST) So, that's the end of the first quarter here. It remains 0-0, Australia started well but India have certainly grown in the game.

Jul 1, 2018 7:52 pm (IST) Dilpreet with a great shot there but its saved by the Australian keeper, the ball hits SV Sunil's foot on the rebound..Good pressure from India for the past few minutes

Jul 1, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Another penalty corner wasted as India can't get the routine right, the surface too seems to be a bit on the slower side here. Still 0-0 here