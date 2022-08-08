CWG 2022 Live Score India vs Australia CWG 2022 Men's Hockey Gold Medal Match: AUS Lead 5-0 Against Listless IND After First Half

Live now
Live Score India vs Australia Men’s Hockey CWG 2022 Gold Medal Final Match, Birmingham: History beckons the Indian men’s hockey team as it looks to end Australia’s dominance in the Commonwealth Games by securing a maiden gold in the quadrennial showpiece today. India has never won a gold in the six editions of CWG. Two silver medals in 2010 and 2014 editions is the best they could achieve since hockey was introduced in the Read More
Q3: Mandeep Singh does well to get this forward into the Australian D and unleashes a shot but it’s blocked by an Aussie defender who puts his body on the line. IND 0-5 AUS.
Q3: Tim Brand has been shown the Green Card and hence will be sitting out for a couple of minutes. IND 0-5 AUS.
Q3: PR Sreejesh continue to be the lone bright spot for India in this contest so far. A Tomahawk from an Australian but Sreejesh blocks it. IND 0-5 AUS.
Q3: Lalit gets the third quarter underway now. India trail 0-5.
Q2: Hooter goes off. And Australia have taken a massive lead of five goals to nil against challengers India in this men’s hockey final match of CWG 2022. The second quarter began on a promising note from Indian point of view with structured attacks and intent to attack more and keep possession. However, Australia then took control and pounded three more goals in 15 minutes. This will require some remarkable effort from India if they hope to draw level in this contest now.
Q2: GOAL! This is turning out into a thrashing now. We are just about nearing the end of the second quarter and already India have conceded five goals. Jacob Anderson with a reverse hit thanks to some weak defending as he slams the ball beyond the reach of PR Sreejesh. IND 0-5 AUS.
Q2: Well, Australia protested India playing with Manpreet Singh as they claimed their opponents were playing with an extra player. The game was halted but India had a circle entry. And after a brief discussion, the referee deemed no foul. India’s advantage neutralised.
Q2: GOAL! Australia are bossing this now. Tom Wickham with a field goal against India who look listless now. And worse, a green card for Nilkanta Sharma. So things keep getting worse for India as they are without their captain Manpreet Singh right now since he’s being treated for an injury right now. IND 0-4 AUS.
Q2: Amit Rohidas solds Australian defender a dummy and then unleashes a fierce pass for Akashdeep Singh who went for a Tomahawk. However, Australian goalkeeper blocked the attempt. Disappointment for India. IND 0-3 AUS
Q2: GOAL! PR Sreejesh saved the first attempt. A melee followed and Jacob Anderson took advantage of it to pish the ball inside the empty cage. IND 0-3 AUS.
Q4: An aerial ball from Australia this time but PR Sreejesh paddles it away. However, India couldn’t control the rebound and it resulted in another PC.
Q4: Gurjant ends up conceding a penalty corner. This is Australia’s fourth PC of the match.
Q3: The improvement continues. The Indian team has tried hogging the possession in this quarter. There are attempts to release their forwards. Should have been the case in the first quarter as well. IND 0-2 AUS.
Q2: Much better intent from India in this second quarter. However, there hasn’t been a productive move by them inside the Australian D so far.
Q2: Second quarter starts. Australia continue with their aggression. Circle penetration and a danger move from India’s point of view. PR Sreejesh put his body on the line to thwart this attack from the right. IND 0-2 AUS.
Q1 Ends: The hooter for the first quarter goes off. And these 15 minutes have been completely dominated by Australia. Gaps visible in India’s midfield. Australia. the six-time defending champions have 2-0 lead.
Q1: GOAL! Nathan Ephramus with a field goal now as Australia quickly double their lead. Superb work from Ephramus. IND 0-2 AUS.
Q1: A couple of quick circle entries from Indian team. The first one was easily cleared by the Australian defense and in the second, a Tomahawk from the left resulted in nothing.
Q1: GOAL! Australia convert their third Penalty Corner of this first quarter. Blake Govers with the dragflick. PR Sreejesh was bang in front of this shot but the ball deflects off his left pad and goes inside the cage. Australia lead 1-0.
Q1: Australia have their second PC inside nine minutes. And a drag flick follows but PR Sreejesh reads it and deflects the ball away with his right leg. Superb. Score 0-0.
In contrast, world No.1 Australia has by far been the most dominant team in CWG, winning all six golds till date.
So, finishing on top of the podium by getting past the mighty Kookaburras would definitely be a tall task for India and they will have to play out of their skin to achieve the elusive feat.
But the historic bronze in Tokyo Olympics after a hiatus of 41 years have instilled a high level of self belief among the Indian players.
Already assured of a silver, a gold from here will be icing on the cake for the Indians and the Manpreet Singh-led side won’t like to miss such an opportunity.
But to achieve that, the Indians will have to improve on all counts as the Australians won’t miss out to pounce on any lapse from their opponents.
Both India and Australia recorded identical 3-2 wins over South Africa and hosts England to reach the final.
India’s backline led by ever-reliable custodia PR Sreejesh will have to be on its toes and can ill-afford to commit silly mistakes as the Australians are expected to put relentless pressure.
India’s midfield under captain Manpreet has been in fine form with Hardik Singh and Nilkanta Sharma showing sparks.
But it is the forwardline which has been the most impressive. Mandeep Singh has been phenomenal up front with his great runs and dribbling skills inside the D, while Akashdeep Singh too has shone bright.
The likes of Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Abhishek too have looked threatening in the tournament so far.
One area which chief coach Graham Reid would be worried about is penalty corner execution as India converted just one out of the seven against South Africa despite having quality dragflickers such as Harmanpreet, Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Rohidas up their ranks.
In fact, the reason behind India’s poor PC conversion rate on Saturday was South Africa goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who pulled off fantastic saves on multiple occasions to deny Harmanpreet and Co.
