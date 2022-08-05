CWG 2022 India vs Australia Women's Hockey Semi-final Live Score and Latest Updates: IND 0-1 AUS

Read more

the semi-finals with a thrilling 3-2 win over Canada.

They finished second in their pool behind England with nine points from four games. The Hockeyroos, on the other hand, are in sublime form having topped their pool with four wins from as many games and that too without conceding a single goal.

The Indian women’s hockey team would look to draw inspiration from its Tokyo 2020 success as they face Australia in the semifinal, having stunned them 1-0 in the quarterfinals at the Olympics last year.

The Savita Punia-led side would look to do an encore but it would be easier said than done as Australia are by far the dominant force in the CWG with four gold medals in six editions since hockey’s introduction at the Games in 1998.

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final match:

What time does India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 12:45 AM IST on August 6, Saturday.

Where is India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 match being played?

The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games match will be played in Birmingham, England.

Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final at Commonwealth Games 2022 match on TV in India?

The India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be shown on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Women’s Hockey Semi-final match will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.

INDIA SQUAD –

Savita Punia (captain and Goalkeeper), Rajani Etimarpu (Goalkeeper), Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Sonika

