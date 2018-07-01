India vs Australia Live Updates, Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Final: Australia Lead at Half-time

PREVIEW: India were held to a narrow 1-1 draw by hosts Netherlands but it was enough for the last year's runners-up to enter their second consecutive final of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament. India scored through Mandeep Singh (47th minute) from a penalty corner rebound but the goal was nullified by Thierry Brinkman (55th) five minutes from the hooter. Australia finished on top of the standings despite losing 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina earlier in the day. India, which needed just a draw to progress, finished second. As per the rules of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify for Sunday's summit clash. India had a great chance to take the lead early on but SV Sunil failed to control the ball from a goalmouth melee. It will be a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final between India and Australia, where the Kookaburras came out victorious in the shoot-out.

Jul 1, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Unlucky that for India, Mandeep's shot comes back off the post! Still 1-0 to Australia here

Jul 1, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) Another penalty corner is wasted by India as Mandeep fails to get a clear connection on that one..10 minutes left in the third quarter

Jul 1, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) So, the second-half begins as India look to mount a comeback here

Jul 1, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) So, that's the end of the first half here and Australia lead 1-0! Coach Harendra Singh will have his task cut ot as India look to fightback.

Jul 1, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) GOAL! Australia get their first penalty corner of the match and Govers converts it. Sreejesh just lost the ball there and that's poor goalkeeping. 1-0 to Australia now.

Jul 1, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Birendra Lakra with some fine defending to stop the Australian forwards, the crowd too appreciates it. Still 0-0 here

Jul 1, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) Another penalty corner for India but it is again wasted as the drag flick hits the first runner - Hayward, still 0-0 here

Jul 1, 2018 7:54 pm (IST) So, that's the end of the first quarter here. It remains 0-0, Australia started well but India have certainly grown in the game.

Jul 1, 2018 7:52 pm (IST) Dilpreet with a great shot there but its saved by the Australian keeper, the ball hits SV Sunil's foot on the rebound..Good pressure from India for the past few minutes

Jul 1, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) Another penalty corner wasted as India can't get the routine right, the surface too seems to be a bit on the slower side here. Still 0-0 here

Jul 1, 2018 7:45 pm (IST) India do a variation on the corner but Chinglansena's final shot is too weak, 7 minutes remaining in the first quarter here and it is still 0-0

Jul 1, 2018 7:44 pm (IST) India slowly getting their foot back into the game, they also have a penalty corner here with the ball taking Beae's foot. India take an immediate referral..it was Rohidas who earned the corner there

Jul 1, 2018 7:37 pm (IST) Australia with the first attack here, they have been quick off the blocks here but Sreejesh does well to get the ball away..

Jul 1, 2018 7:36 pm (IST) So, India will get us underway then here..we are off!

Jul 1, 2018 7:32 pm (IST) It's almost time now, both the teams are on the field and the scintillating trophy stands in the middle, separating the two as we prepare for the national anthem. Who is going to get their hands on the trophy today then?

Jul 1, 2018 7:25 pm (IST) Australia have won Champions Trophy title 14 times. India have never won it and will be looking to win their maiden trophy!

Jul 1, 2018 7:22 pm (IST) Here is the starting line-up of the Indian Men’s Team that will take on Australia in the Final of the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST) today. #IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Q5oa7qzM7k — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 1, 2018