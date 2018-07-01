India vs Australia Live Updates, Champions Trophy Hockey 2018 Final: Australia Lead at Half-time

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PREVIEW: India were held to a narrow 1-1 draw by hosts Netherlands but it was enough for the last year's runners-up to enter their second consecutive final of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament. India scored through Mandeep Singh (47th minute) from a penalty corner rebound but the goal was nullified by Thierry Brinkman (55th) five minutes from the hooter. Australia finished on top of the standings despite losing 2-3 to Olympic champions Argentina earlier in the day. India, which needed just a draw to progress, finished second. As per the rules of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify for Sunday's summit clash. India had a great chance to take the lead early on but SV Sunil failed to control the ball from a goalmouth melee. It will be a repeat of 2016 Champions Trophy final between India and Australia, where the Kookaburras came out victorious in the shoot-out.
24’ WHO ELSE?!? @GoversBlake nails the PC and we’re up! 🇦🇺 1-0 🇮🇳 #PrideOfTheKookas #HCT2018— Kookaburras (@Kookaburras) July 1, 2018
One More Time.— Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) July 1, 2018
For One Last Time.
Let’s do this #TeamIndia! 👊🏻#HCT2018 glory awaits! 🏆#IndiaKaGame #INDvAUS @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/cY69FYwDgR
Here is the starting line-up of the Indian Men’s Team that will take on Australia in the Final of the Rabobank Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST) today. #IndiaKaGame #HCT2018 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Q5oa7qzM7k— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 1, 2018
