India vs Australia: Steve Smith Can’t Wait to Reunite with Wife Dani Willis on Christmas Eve

Australian batsman Steve Smith is gearing to play for home series at the Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the first India vs Australia 1st Test match, the cricketer shared a post for his wife Dani Willis whom he is missing a lot. Steve posted a countdown on Instagram for Dani who has been away from him for the last 114 days. The sports star is now counting down the days until he reunites with his ladylove. Steve, currently in Australia, revealed he will see his wife during Christmas time in Melbourne.

The World No.1 ranked Test batsman shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dani and wrote, “114 days down and only 7 to go! It’s been a long 4 1/2 months away from my wife @dani_willis but I can’t wait for her to join me in Melbourne next week just in time for Christmas!”

On December 15, Steve left Australia’s routine session midway and walked back to the dressing room.

The Test talisman complained and is again back to his fit self for the opening Test. He was recently seen training at the nets.